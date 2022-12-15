Northern Ireland property development company The Martin Property Group has unveiled plans to create a boutique hotel in the Scottish Mutual Building in Belfast.

The family-run business, based in Londonderry, recently purchased the building from administrators Kroll, following an open market sales process.

The deal, for an undisclosed sum, will see a significant investment in the restoration, preservation and enhancement of the building’s original features and the creation of a world class hotel.

Built in 1904 and designed by Henry Seaver, the Scottish Mutual Building, originally known as the Scottish Temperance Building, occupies an imposing site on the corner of Donegall Square and Bedford Street in the heart of Belfast. For many years an office building, it was mid-way through re-development before going into administration in 2020.

The purchase is the latest for The Martin Property Group, one of Northern Ireland’s most active real estate investment companies, with a portfolio of assets across the UK and Ireland.

The group recently acquired assets including the Danesfort building in Stranmillis where it is investing £15 million in its refurbishment. Other assets include Ross’s Court, the former home of Argos off Arthur Street in Belfast; Marlborough House on Victoria Street, currently occupied by law firm Tughans; Richmond Shopping Centre in Londonderry and Chester Shopping Centre in England, amongst others.

Paul Martin of The Martin Property Group, said: “We are immensely proud to have acquired The Scottish Mutual Building, becoming the custodians of one of the most historically and architecturally important buildings in Belfast. As well as restoring and preserving its wealth of original features, we will be adding a new luxury hotel to the city, in a move which reflects our confidence in Belfast’s ability to attract both business and leisure tourists”.

