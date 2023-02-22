Top awards went to Londonderry’s Beijing House which was crowned the winner of the Chinese Takeaway of the Year 2023, while The Sphinx, Belfast was crowned the overall winner of the Kebab of the Year 2023 and Warke’s Deli, Portstewart scooped the top Vegetarian Takeaway of the Year 2023.

There were five Ulster winners:

Warke's Deli, Portstewart (Ulster) in the Healthy Takeaway of the Year 2023

Over 20 Northern Ireland takeaways have been recognised in the Irish Takeaway of the Year awards

The Hip Chip, Bushmills (Ulster) in Fish & Chips Takeaway of the Year 2023

Fairhill Pizza, Cookstown (Ulster) in The Pack Up & Go Award 2023

Barr’s Traditional Takeaway, Londonderry (Ulster) in The Onion Ring of the Year 2023

Pizzaguyz, Belfast (Ulster) in The Social Media Award 2023

Other local businesses highly commended were:

Newcomer of the Year 2023: CoCo Kiosk, Magherafelt

Milkshake of the Year 2023: Harvest Jacks, Bangor and Genoa Café, Newry

Vegetarian Takeaway of the Year: Hidden City Café, Londonderry

The Breakfast Takeaway of the Year 2023 category: Harvest Jack's, Bangor, Warke’s Deli, Portstewart and The Red Berry Coffee House & Eatery, Bangor

Pizza of the Year 2023: Fairhill Pizza, Cookstown, Fire & Stone, Limavady, Pizza Deck, Cookstown and Pizza Boutique, Hillsborough

The Chinese Takeaway of the Year: The Emerald Palace, Londonderry

The Burrito of the Year 2023 and the King of the Wings 2023: Little Mexican Deli, Belfast

Street Food of the Year 2023: Oui Poutine, Belfast and CoCo Kiosk, Magherafelt

The Champion Chip Award 2023: The Chippy, Limavady

The Sandwich of the Year 2023: Bob & Bert's Café, Lisburn

The Indian Takeaway of the Year 2023: Belfast’s Mama Masala, Belfast and Masala in Strabane

The Sustainability Award 2023: Pizza Deck, Cookstown

Shane Smith, managing director of NI Media who run the awards, said: “The standards that we encountered this year were incredibly high and the quality of food delivered was outstanding. We are lucky to have an extensive panel of researchers and every entrant to the awards was inspected by experienced judges. We would like to thank them and everyone who took part in this year’s programme.”

