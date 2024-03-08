Watch more of our videos on Shots!

NI Space is set to receive funding following an announcement at Space-Comm Expo that The UK Space Agency has committed to funding six projects to improve infrastructure and encourage collaboration across the UK’s growing space sector.

The project, ‘Using Earth Observation to monitor Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs) and Seaweed Production’ will see NI Space, Space Wales and the Space East clusters leveraging Earth observation capabilities to monitor water bodies for Harmful Algal Blooms and seaweed production, improving delivery of local government services using space assets and data. The project will receive part of the £500k that has been awarded.

Robert Hill, cluster manager, NI Space said: “NI Space welcomes this announcement regarding £500k funding for six projects, one of which includes NI Space working with Space Wales and Space East to leverage Earth observation capabilities to monitor Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs) and Seaweed production.

“The importance of the being able to use satellite applications to support our understanding of harmful algal blooms cannot be understated. Satellites and the assets that it provides, give us the opportunity to look at a more holistic view to predict when things are going to happen, and analyse and mitigate against future situations.

“This work with Space Wales and Space East, East Anglia, is going to help us better understand what exists already to inform us about both harmful algal blooms, and seaweed production and manufacturing which is becoming a very important commercial market and also try to understand how we can address any skills gaps we need to address these problems.”