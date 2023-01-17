John and Donna McKenna have owned the SPAR store for 15 years, but it has been in the family since its opening in 1993, first owned by John’s sister and brother-in-law, Anne and John Doherty.

At that time, the store opened with just two employees, and the team has since grown to 28 colleagues from the local community.

Over the years the store has had four extensions to enable them to bring an impressive offering to the area, including locally sourced produce, fresh groceries, Irvines butchery and hot food and drink on the go.

John said: “We love being part of the everyday lives of those in the local community and enjoy chatting to all our customers, who we have gotten to know so well over the years.

“We can’t believe it’s the 30-year anniversary of the store and we are looking forward to many more years.”

