Over 350 stores have already had project Diamond makeovers in the last three years, bringing chilled and frozen food and more PEP&CO clothing and home departments to its locations.

That revamp is now being stepped up so almost all of Poundland’s UK locations will offer customers new and extended ranges by the end of September 2023.

Together with an ambitious store opening plan for 2023, and a commitment to helping customers cope with the effects of soaring inflation, Poundland will be bringing more value to more places than ever before.

Alongside revamped ranges across groceries, health and beauty, entertainment, DIY and stationery, it means customers can do more of their shopping in one place – making the discount store a stronger alternative to the supermarkets.

Poundland plans to unveil its ambitious store opening plans for 2023 early in the near year.

Tim Bettley, Poundland’s commercial director, said: “Our ambition is to offer more value in more places through opening relocating and extending new stores and accelerating the rollout of Project Diamond so that customers can find more of what they need close to home.

“We’re working hard to extend our ranges in new categories such as chilled and frozen food and clothing and to constantly select the items that give customers value for money at a time when they need it the most.”

Advertisement Hide Ad