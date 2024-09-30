This week marks Northern Ireland’s first ever Tourism and Hospitality Week, a joint initiative by all of the tourism and hospitality bodies to shine a light on the sector and its positive impact on the NI economy.

While the challenges to tourism are well documented, tourism and hospitality business owners across Northern Ireland see huge opportunities for the future and are both investing and innovating to make sure they can capitalise on them.

Gareth Byrne is the general manager at Lough Erne Resort, one of Northern Ireland’s top luxury hotel, spa and golf resorts.

He explained: “Business has been very strong this year, with local, national and international guests coming to experience what we believe is one of the best luxury options on the island of Ireland.

“Since the pandemic we have invested heavily in every aspect of the resort and have just completed the refurbishment of 53 of our guest rooms and communal areas.

"The resort has been truly transformed with its interiors now aligning with the beauty of the countryside setting and the many outdoor pursuits on offer on Lough Erne and the guest feedback has been phenomenal.”

Though the summer season has now come to an end, Gareth describes Lough Erne Resort as “a year-round destination, with the rich natural landscape evolving beautifully and seamlessly through every season. So, whilst summer is always important to us, we have a strong guest proposition throughout the year.”

Knowing that guests have a considerable range of choice on the island of Ireland,

Gareth continued: “The way to combat this is for everyone to focus on identifying their unique selling points, driving up guest service, investing in staff and maintaining real value for money.”

Gareth emphasises the importance of collaboration in attracting guests as the Resort has developed a strong network of local supply partners, not just in food and drink but for other activities that showcase the incredible natural assets we have on our doorstep.

He added: “These partnerships are aimed at providing guests with a much richer visitor experience where they can create lasting memories together. In spring and summer our guests can cruise Lough Erne, visit our nearby Boatyard Distillery, participate in Stand-Up Paddle Boarding or visit the stunning nearby attractions like The Marble Arch Caves or the Stairway to Heaven.

“I think there is significant benefit in working closely with Tourism NI and Tourism Ireland who do an incredible job promoting the wide tourism offering we have on our island.”

Gavin Bates is the owner of The White Horse Inn in Saintfield, a 200-year-old former coaching inn, now a busy traditional pub and restaurant in the historic village of Saintfield, which also has a popular pizza restaurant called The Flaming Crust in the downstairs basement area.

The Inn was the winner of the Pub of the Year in 2023 and a finalist in Food Pub of the Year 2024 in LCN Awards.

Gavin says that the biggest challenge facing the business right now is the rising cost of doing business such as electricity bills, which has increased dramatically in recent years: “We cannot pass on the same increases to customers as we must keep our pricing affordable and not price ourselves out of the market.”

He highlighted the issue that, post the Covid pandemic, there was good support for hospitality especially around reduced VAT and rates relief. However, those initiatives have now ended, which was challenging for businesses across the sector.

Gavin knows that the Inn, alongside being a local hospitality business, also functions as a key part of the Saintfield community.

He continued: “Everyone knows each other in the village and socialises in the pub. We have some exciting expansion plans for The White Horse happening next year which will really add to the business and to the village.”

Gavin believes that supporting staff and carving out career opportunities is essential for the growth of the industry.

He added: “We need to focus on our employees of the future and ensure there is a path for them into the hospitality industry by offering placements and training opportunities.”

Despite the challenges that currently face the tourism and hospitality sector, including staff shortages and the rising cost of doing business, opportunities for growth, innovation and local collaboration are plentiful among our local tourism and hospitality businesses.

