The competition is open to everyone from school leavers and graduates to those embarking on a career change.

NI Water said the job opportunities include graduate and apprentice opportunities in Water Utility Operations, Civil Engineering, Science, Finance Accounting and Commercial, Data Analytics and ICT Telemetry.

The company said successful applicants will receive a very attractive reward package and fully funded qualifications.

Jamie Marshall, a water utilities apprentice with NI Water

Paula Graham, Head of Learning and Engagement said: “NI Water is core to the health, economy and environment of Northern Ireland.

“Attracting, developing and retaining enthusiastic and motivated people is not just key to achieving our business goals but helps to make NI Water a great place to work.

"Our Apprentice Academy has grown from strength to strength over the last number of years, recently winning the CIPD award for Northern Ireland’s Best Apprenticeship Scheme 2022.

“We are a company powered by the outstanding talent of our people and we are proud of the diverse and inclusive culture we have created in which people are valued and respected for who they are and for the contributions they make in delivering what matters to Northern Ireland.”

Ms Graham added: “As we build our workforce of the future, we’re looking for people that recognise this as an amazing opportunity to develop themselves whilst also supporting the people, schools, hospitals and businesses of Northern Ireland.”

Jamie Marshall, who joined the class of 2022 as a Water Utilities Apprentice said: “Prior to starting my apprenticeship at NI Water, I studied sports at University and had no real knowledge of the water industry. I was attracted to NI Water because of the essential nature of the work they do for society in Northern Ireland.

Since joining NI Water, my level of knowledge of the water and wastewater industry has not only improved daily, but I’ve created bonds and friendships with colleagues and trainers which made the settling in process that much easier.”

A graduate and apprentice open evening is taking place on March 14:

Topic: NIW Apprentice & Graduate Open Evening

Time: Mar 14, 2023 07:00 PM London

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81823037208?pwd=L1pjKzdJOWxkVmdQV0NtZW0rZEpZZz09

Meeting ID: 818 2303 7208

Passcode: 113441

