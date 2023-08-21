Northern Ireland Water has responded to water pollution concerns after a Coleraine water sports business closed its doors due to blue-green algae in the River Bann.

Owner of Cranagh Activity Centre for 27 years, Rob Skelly expressed a ‘heavy heart’ over the closure and job losses adding that the business had become ‘unsustainable’ due to pollution issues.

Mr Skelly also called on NI Water and NIEA ‘to actually do their job and clean up our water systems, before it is too late for other businesses’.

On social media he explained: “It is with a heavy heart that we are announcing the closure of the Cranagh Activity Centre.

“Over the past 27 years Joan and I have had the opportunity to work with the most amazing staff a business could employ and we have met wonderful customers many of whom have become life long friends.

"Over the next few weeks we will be selling off all of our equipment and wetsuits and buoyancy aids, so keep an eye on this page, where we will announce sale dates, and grab a bargain before everything is gone.”

Mr Skelly said the centre had to close for two weeks in July, costing thousands in lost revenue due to blue-green algae in the River Bann.

Expressing concern over the ‘collapse of the ecology of the Lough Neagh and Lower Bann systems’ alleging ‘521 pollution events between 2017 and 2021’, he added: “This has resulted in massive blooms of blue green algae in Lough Neagh, which are travelling through the river system and out to sea. With this likely to happen on a yearly basis we feel that our business has become unsustainable and that we have no option but to close.

“I would like to thank all of our staff and customers for all the great times that Joan and I have enjoyed with you and hopefully there will be some pressure put on NI Water and NIEA to actually do their job and clean up our water systems, before it is too late for other businesses like ours.”

The other businesses on the site, Ocho Bistro, the marina and the accommodation all remain open and unaffected.

In response, a spokesperson from NI Water, explained: ‘The presence of nutrients in water bodies are derived from multiple sources: key sources include industrial discharges, run-off from agricultural land and wastewater discharges (both public and private septic tanks).

Blue-green algae is potentially toxic and has been detected in rivers and waters in Northern Ireland this summer. Credit NI World

“In agriculture, nutrients are applied in the form of artificial fertilisers and slurry/manure derived from livestock. During rainfall events, this practice may lead to nutrients being washed directly into the waterbody before being assimilated into the soil/grass.

“In public wastewater discharges, the levels of nutrients are controlled by ammonia and phosphorus limits being applied to the discharge via the Water Order Consent, which is regulated by Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA).

“A similar regulatory approach will be applied to industrial discharges by NIEA.

“Management of the Lough is a multi-agency responsibility and similar to other catchments across NI, there is a complex range of pressures across multiple sectors impacting on the water quality.

Over 250 social media posts express ‘shock’, ‘disgust’ and ‘disappointment’ after Cranagh Activity Centre closes its doors due to ‘massive blooms of blue green algae’

“NI Water do not pump raw sewage into Lough Neagh. Final treated wastewater from our wastewater treatment works is discharged to Lough Neagh through the works outfall pipes, in the vicinity of Lough Neagh. These discharges are regulated by NIEA.

“During periods of heavy rainfall highly diluted wastewater may also be discharged from Combined Sewer Overflows, which are design features on a wastewater system, acting as emergency relief points. This prevents the flooding of homes, businesses and schools, which would present public health hazards.

“NI Water are custodians of the environment and are committed to providing safe drinking water and wastewater services for our customers. This involves taking away the wastewater from homes and businesses on a daily basis and safely treating the wastewater before returning it to the environment.

“NI Water in conjunction with NIEA have a prioritised approach to capital investment to ensure those assets causing the most impact to public health and/or the environment are upgraded first.”

The closure has brought much sadness and disappointment to the local community, with 256 social media posts shocked and saddened at the news:

Tom stated: ‘Rob so sorry to hear this. My son and his pals had a blast for his 16th all those years ago. This inaction by the people supposed to be protecting the eco system is an utter disgrace and those in charge need to be held accountable. This is only going to get worse unless something concrete is done.’

Gareth agreed: ‘That is so brutal! The Edge has brought an exciting sport to so many people in Northern Ireland and championed accessibility in a way no other business could! What a huge loss. Personally I owe my career to Rob and Joan and my experience at The Edge. Community champions and absolute legends, known globally! That can’t be taken away’

Outlining concerns of ‘global warming’ and ‘continued inputs’, Julie explained: ‘So sorry to hear this news. Unfortunately you are correct in that this will be an ongoing issue. Lough Neagh is hyper-eutrophic (extremely rich in nutrients) for a variety of reasons, and seasonal algal blooms are a consequence of that. Inputs of phosphorus and nitrates from a variety of sources, waste water treatment plants, agriculture, forestry etc mean that the lake has become a sink for these nutrients. This means that the sediments of the lake will continue to maintain the lake in this enriched state, even if all inputs were to stop today, for several decades to come. Global warming and continued inputs can only exacerbate and prolong the issue. The lake ecosystem is precious and even when the blooms die in the autumn their decomposition will continue to remove oxygen from the lake which could result in the suffocation of many fish and other species. The worst may be yet to come...’

Looking to the future, Andrew added: ‘As someone who has seen your business grow from nothing over the last 27 years it is disappointing to see the demise of the Activity Centre due to issues outside your control Rob.

‘The many thousands of people who have experienced a wide range of watersports on the Lower Bann are testimony to the vision and hard work that you, Joan and the whole team have displayed during that time. The tourist attraction awards that the business has won is an indication of the loss to the whole area that closing will undoubtedly have.