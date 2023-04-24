NIE to invest £3billion in facilitating Northern Ireland’s net zero carbon future

The company said that the aim of the spend is to facilitate Northern Ireland’s net zero carbon future.

At a recent business briefing, stakeholders heard that this is the minimum level of investment required in the electricity network to meet Northern Ireland’s climate change commitments.

NIE Networks Managing Director, Derek Hynes, said: “A significant step change is needed in the level of investment required during the next 10 years and beyond to facilitate the scale of decarbonisation mandated in the Northern Ireland climate change legislation.

NIE's Derek Hynes announces the investment

“These are investments that will provide increased network capacity to enable our customers to connect to low carbon technologies such as electric vehicles, solar panels and heat pumps.

“We will also need to invest to provide the network capacity needed to meet government targets for a greater proportion of electricity to consistently and reliably come from renewable sources.”

According to NIE Networks, the investment will not only deliver an electricity network fit to facilitate net zero, but will create greater prosperity in Northern Ireland. It will provide training and long-term careers through apprenticeship opportunities, as well as encouraging talent that has moved away to return to Northern Ireland through the offer of highly skilled and globally competitive jobs.

Mr Hynes said: “We believe that we will need to create 1,000 new jobs, including 400 apprenticeships in NIE Networks and up to 500 new jobs in our contractors and support partners, between now and 2030.

“This level of investment will also attract additional inward investment into Northern Ireland, alongside encouraging new businesses to come here and existing businesses to grow.”

Details of the investment are set out in NIE Networks Business Plan, which has been finalised following a consultation period last year.

The investment announcement was welcomed by Martin Doherty, Centre Manager of the Centre of Advanced Sustainable Energy (CASE), who said: “Northern Ireland has set ambitious targets to combat climate change, and these simply cannot be met without a major investment in our energy infrastructure.

“This news of NIE Networks’ intended investment in the electricity network is therefore welcome and timely news for Northern Ireland, helping to create the capacity and reliability required to meet significantly increased demand for renewable electricity in the coming decades.

“In the long-term, we would see many benefits being realised through this investment. Alongside the positive economic impact on the supply chain and wider industry, this will go a long way to enabling Northern Ireland to meet the target of 80% of electricity coming from renewable sources by 2030 which, in turn, could ease the pressure on energy bills.