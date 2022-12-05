Northern Ireland Federation of Housing Associations (NIFHA) has announced the appointment of Seamus Leheny as chief executive.

Seamus joins NIFHA from Logistics UK, one of the UK’s largest trade associations which represents the views of over 19,000 members, where he was the NI policy lead with responsibility for policy, communications and public affairs.

Seamus will now lead the team at NIFHA with 20 members who manage over 57,000 homes, as well as providing care and support for thousands of people.

Seamus will represent the views of the social housing sector through engagement with government and key stakeholders, ensuring that policy is strategically developed and that investment in social housing is prioritised.

Chair Hazel Bell, said “We are delighted that Seamus is joining NIFHA to lead our organisation and sector at what is a critical time for housing associations in NI. While our members are delivering new homes and supporting tenants, there are still many challenges for our members, including a growing housing waiting list and some significant obstacles to development.

“Seamus is known through his work with government on key economic issues for NI. He played an integral role in representing NI’s interests in the NI Protocol and Brexit negotiations as part of NI Business Brexit Working Group. The experience he will bring to the housing sector will be invaluable, as we work to see progress on key issues such as the Housing Supply Strategy.”

Seamus, added: “I am delighted to take up this new challenge with NIFHA. Housing is a critical matter for communities right across the region.”

