NIFHA hails sector's resilience as completion and construction targets exceeded, even as budget constraints threatened to cap delivery at just 500 homes

More than 1,400 new build homes were completed by Housing Associations across Northern Ireland in 2024/25, despite significant funding pressures within the Social Housing Development Programme.

That’s the message from the Northern Ireland Federation of Housing Associations (NIFHA) as the latest annual completion figures are released.

A total of 1,410 new homes were delivered and occupied — exceeding the official target of 1,400. In addition, construction began on 1,504 new homes, again surpassing the annual target of 1,500. These achievements are particularly notable given that, at one point during the year, the Programme's budget was only expected to support the delivery of around 500 homes.

Neville Armstrong, NIFHA board member, Agnes Crawford, Grove Housing, Seamus Leheny, NIFHA, Tracy Ellis, NIFHA, & Ruth Buchanan, Rural Housing

Seamus Leheny, chief executive of NIFHA has commended housing associations for their achievement in the face of considerable challenges: “It is a significant achievement that 1410 new build homes were completed by Housing Associations in Northern Ireland in 2024/25, despite significant funding challenges within the Social Housing Development Programme.

"It is far from ideal for housing associations to operate in an environment where they do not know their budget allocation until well past the midpoint of the financial year.

"At one stage it looked like only about 500 homes would be budgeted for, but Housing Associations have been working hard on the ground, actively building for the future, continuing to find sites and build new homes. Their commitment has been instrumental in reaching this year’s targets, despite the many obstacles they face.

“But we have to be honest, budgets of this level, even if delivered in good time, fall far short of what we need to be building to address the huge housing waiting list. We need a multi year housing budget, which gives Housing Associations the ability to plan and construct around 2200 homes every year.

"We have seen the NI Executive give commitment to housing in the Programme for Government, but unless we see direct support in the social housing budget and action on the waste water issue, this commitment means little. There is still a lot of uncertainty ahead, including seeing how the wastewater issues is resolved, the ongoing impact of inflation on the price of materials and the increased National insurance costs on labour.

Mr Leheny added: “Once again, Housing Associations have stepped up. They are raising private finance to ensure public funds go further. They are taking on the most difficult development sites to build new homes.