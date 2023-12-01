Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nine companies from across Northern Ireland have made it on to this year’s Deloitte Technology Fast 50 list, which celebrates innovation and entrepreneurship in the technology sector on the island of Ireland.

Now in its 24th year, the programme ranks the fastest growing technology companies based on revenue growth over a four-year period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the awards in Dublin, global business finance and savings platform Swoop was named the fastest growing technology business on the island of Ireland. The top placed company from Northern Ireland was Belfast-based conversational AI solutions provider Syndeo at number three on the list.

Nine companies from across Northern Ireland have made it on to this year’s Deloitte Technology Fast 50 list, which celebrates innovation and entrepreneurship in the technology sector on the island of Ireland. Pictured at The Ewart in Belfast are Syndeo co-founders Oliver Lennon and Catherine Ewings with Deloitte partner Aisléan Nicholson

Cumulatively, the 2023 Fast 50 winners generated over €3 billion in total annual revenues, employed more than 8,800 people and had an average growth rate of more than 700%. Fifteen of the 50 ranked companies were first time winners.

The Northern Ireland companies who make the list this year are: Catagen, Fibrus, Lightyear, LocateaLocum, MetaCompliance, PlotBox, SciLeads, Syndeo and Totalmobile. The result matched the number of NI firms ranked in 2022.

Deloitte Fast 50 lead partner in Belfast Aisléan Nicholson, said: “Congratulations to all of the companies ranked this year. While it has been a challenging year for many tech businesses, Northern Ireland’s reputation as a hub for creative, homegrown technology companies continues to grow and the success of those who have made the Fast 50 demonstrates the high levels talent, ambition and ability to compete at a global level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The majority of the Fast 50 companies have grown their workforce and we continue to see strong growth from businesses offering services that help meet the needs of modern life, for example in AI, cleantech, sustainability, cybersecurity and health tech. Deloitte’s Fast 50 recognises this success and also the future growth ambitions of the companies.”

Founded in 2018 by Oliver Lennon, Alan Beck and Catherine Ewings, Syndeo is a provider of conversational AI solutions. Their platform makes it easy for businesses to engage with consumers through AI powered messaging and advanced chat technology. Syndeo’s customers include some of the world’s most iconic brands in retail, financial services, and technology and their platform manages interactions in over 50 countries, supporting more than 30 languages.

Catherine Ewings, chief operating officer of Syndeo, explained: “The rapid scale up and expansion of Syndeo is a testament to the incredible talent, brilliance and hard work of our team. To be recognised by Deloitte for our innovation and growth is a huge source pride which has boosted employee morale and instilled a great sense of accomplishment. It is an honour to be in such an elite group of companies within the Irish technology sector.”

The ranking features both private and public listed technology companies that have demonstrated innovative strategies, sound management practices and marketplace vision, driving them to achieve the status of high-growth leaders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the Fast 50 ranking, the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 awards included several award categories, with Laura Haldane, co-founder of Northern Ireland-based SciLeads winning the Advocate for Women in Technology award.

The winners of the other awards were:

Growing New Technology Award in association with Google – Winner: Brightflag

Impact Award in association with Meta – Winner: Xocean

Scale up award in association with Scale Ireland – Winner: Siren

Advocate for Women in Technology – Winner: Laura Haldane, Co-Founder and VP of Sales and Marketing, Scileads

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rising Star Award in association with Enterprise Ireland – Winner: Green Rebel

Financial Services Innovation Award in association with Financial Services Ireland – Winner: ID-Pal