NIO Minister Fleur Anderson visits Hinch Distillery as India–UK Trade Deal halves whiskey tariffs

On Wednesday 30 July, Northern Ireland Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State, Fleur Anderson, visited Hinch Distillery in County Down to explore how the newly signed UK–India Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which marks a historic milestone in bilateral trade, stands to unlock export potential for Northern Ireland’s premium spirits industry.

The Minister was accompanied by V.V.S. Rama Krishna, Acting Consul General of India in Belfast, highlighting the growing commercial and diplomatic ties between the two nations.

The UK–India FTA, signed earlier this month, will deliver an estimated £50 million boost to Northern Ireland’s economy, with Irish whiskey identified as one of the standout sectors set to benefit. It means tariffs on Irish whiskey will drop immediately from 150% to 75%, with a further phased reduction to 40% over the next decade, opening the door to one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing whiskey markets.

Minister Anderson said:

Northern Ireland Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State, Fleur Anderson and Will Stafford, Distillery Manager and Head Distiller at Hinch.

“The UK-India Free Trade Agreement represents a significant opportunity for Northern Ireland and for its fantastic whiskey sector.

“I was delighted to visit Hinch and discuss their ambitious plans and how this deal will help remove barriers, lower tariffs, and open the door to India, which is one of the world’s fastest-growing consumer markets.

“For Northern Ireland, it’s not just about economic growth. It’s about showcasing our heritage, innovation and world-class products on a new international scale.”

The visit to Hinch Distillery, an independent producer of Irish whiskey, provided a timely platform to discuss the Indian market's opportunities.

Will Stafford, Distillery Manager and Head Distiller at Hinch; Northern Ireland Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State, Fleur Anderson and V.V.S. Rama Krishna, Acting Consul General of India in Belfast.

Hinch is actively exploring trade partnerships and duty-free opportunities across key Indian states including Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka and Goa.

The FTA not only reduces tariffs but also simplifies export certification, cuts red tape on labelling requirements, and improves legal protections for UK geographic indications - key advantages for premium brands like Hinch operating in a highly competitive Indian marketplace.

Speaking during the visit Will Stafford, Distillery Manager and Head Distiller at Hinch, said:

“India represents a generational opportunity for Hinch. The UK–India Free Trade Agreement gives Northern Ireland a real edge in one of the world’s largest whiskey markets. With tariffs now dramatically reduced for UK-origin spirits, Hinch is well positioned to grow our presence in a country that already consumes nearly half the world’s whiskey by volume.

Dr Terry Cross OBE, Chairman of Hinch Distillery; Northern Ireland Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State, Fleur Anderson; V.V.S. Rama Krishna, Acting Consul General of India in Belfast and Will Stafford, Distillery Manager and Head Distiller at Hinch.

“Our newly released Hinch Single Malt and Peated Single Malt are milestone expressions - crafted, matured, and bottled entirely in County Down. The Peated Single Malt, in particular, brings a distinctive, smoky character that aligns with evolving Indian tastes, especially among premium and single malt drinkers.

“We see strong potential in the duty-free space and metropolitan centres like Mumbai and Bengaluru, where there is growing demand for authentic, small-batch spirits with a compelling origin. Indian consumers are increasingly drawn to premium quality and craftsmanship - and that’s where Hinch truly stands out.”

Dr Terry Cross OBE, Chairman of Hinch Distillery, added: “The FTA is a game-changer. It allows us to more favourably access one of the world’s most dynamic Irish Whiskey markets. Our next steps include identifying distributor partners and showcasing Hinch at high-visibility trade events.”

India is an increasingly important market for Northern Ireland exporters, with 143 businesses exporting a combined £65 million in goods there last year. This figure is expected to rise further, supported by lower tariffs, reduced trade barriers and streamlined customs processes introduced under the new UK–India Free Trade Agreement.

This landmark deal is already creating real opportunities, particularly for whiskey producers, as premium spirits represent a growing share of trade between Northern Ireland and India.