NI’s Decom Engineering gears up for growth with senior appointments

Andy Clucas, general manager, Decom Engineering

Andy Clucas has joined the ambitious onshore and offshore engineering specialist as general manager and will be based at the firm’s Aberdeen base with an emphasis on building relationships with UK Continental Shelf clients.

Northern Ireland-based Decom provide a range of innovative cutting saws and coating removal solutions to the oil and gas industry and support energy companies engaged in the decommissioning of redundant infrastructure.

Decom are also active in assisting the drive to net-zero where Operators are looking to repurpose surplus pipelines and platforms for use in a range of green energies including carbon capture and storage.

Geoff Clarke, business development partner, Decom Engineering

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Clucas is a decommissioning sector veteran and was previously a member of the leadership team of Decom North Sea which promotes late life asset management and decommissioning in the energy sector. Prior to this he held senior positions advising on decommissioning with the Oil & Gas Technology Centre, BG Group and Aker Solutions.

Decom Engineering managing director, Sean Conway, said: “Andy Clucas’s experience in and knowledge of our sector is second to none and we are delighted he has agreed to come on board to lead our push on extending our footprint in the North Sea and international markets.

“Establishing our base in Aberdeen earlier this year was an important strategic step in showcasing our products and technologies to potential UKCS customers and Andy will be the ideal ambassador for forging new relationships in that sector, while advising us on other global projects which are in the pipeline.”

Decom has also appointed Belfast-based Laura McShane as marketing manager and consultant Geoff Clarke as business development partner to help bolster the firm’s growing reputation and to increase market awareness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laura has more than a decade of experience leading sales and marketing teams for international food and beverage growth companies in the UK and the United States and will focus on developing a strong marketing framework which supports the business’s growth plans.

Customer relationship management expert Geoff Clarke has more than 30 years board, senior management and consultancy experience in sales, marketing and product development and has extensive experience in the energy sector.

Decom also specialises in Pipe Coating Removal which can transform decommissioned or surplus pipelines by stripping them of multiple coatings, which allows the steel pipes to be repurposed on other projects and returns value to the asset owner, while offering significant carbon emission savings.

Sean added: “We are putting in place the building blocks which will allow us to move up several gears and to harness the many opportunities in not only oil and gas asset decommissioning but from the huge number of openings which will emerge as a net zero future becomes a reality.

Advertisement Hide Ad