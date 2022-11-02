Listed in the top 50 independent brokers in the UK, NI-based Dickson & Co Insurance Brokers has strengthened its position in the market with the recent acquisition of Jim Burton Insurance Services, bringing the number of recent company purchases to 12.

Following this acquisition, Dickson & Co Insurance Brokers now trades with a premium value of in excess of £30 million.

The company is focused on growth, both organic and through acquisitions, targeting brokers with a good quality business to become part of the Dickson & Co brand and extend its reach to customers, primarily in NI, but with the view of expansion into GB and, through its Dickson & Wilson Insurance Brokers brand, in the RoI.

Ashley Dickson, managing director of Dickson & Co Insurance Brokers, said, “We are delighted to welcome Jim Burton Insurance Services into our business. Like Dickson & Co, it’s a family-owned business sharing the same values and the range of services provided aligns well with Dickson & Co. We are committed to continuing to offer high quality insurance products to the market and utilising our expertise within the sector.

“Dickson & Co Insurance Brokers has grown over the past few years and as the business evolves, we are able to grow our team and reaffirm our commitment to be able to provide insurance products offering wide cover options and competitive premiums to our customers. In this age of online servicing, we have developed a training academy for all our current and newly acquired staff to avail of, to ensure we provide the best offers out there. We are finalising a new digital trading platform which will be available for customers to use from the end of Q1 2023.

“However, we are acutely aware that many people still prefer the familiarity of coming into our premises and so with our continued growth and acquisitions, we are able to provide independent advice in local, easily accessible offices in provincial towns across NI.”

The insurance brokers also has representation in the RoI through its joint ownership of Dickson & Wilson Insurance Brokers Limited, which is based in Dunboyne, with a further office due to open in Monaghan within the next few weeks.

