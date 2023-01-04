The Belfast-based company, which employs more than 340 people directly and a further 900 indirectly through build partners and subcontractors, has been awarded ISO 45001; ISO 14001 and ISO 9001 certifications across health and safety, environmental and quality management (HSEQ) respectively.

Furthermore, it has also been awarded ISO 27001 accreditation, the global standard for information security management systems.

John Evans, head of HSEQ at Fibrus, said the accolades demonstrate the local broadband provider’s extensive commitment to being at the forefront of best practice in telecommunications.

“These externally-awarded accreditations highlight our commitment to quality, safety, and environmental considerations. These underpin the design, planning and roll-out of our wider infrastructure across Northern Ireland and Great Britain as part of our crusade to eradicate digital

poverty, particularly in rural areas.

“As a responsible business, we recognise that we have an important part to play in protecting our environment for future generations. That’s why working to these standards will help assure our customers, colleagues and stakeholders that sustainability is a huge integral component of our wider plans,” he said.

Chris McMackin, the company’s head of IT and information security, explained the importance of protecting the organisation’s people, processes and technology.

“Achieving ISO 27001 certification provides assurance to our customers, colleagues and stakeholders throughout the world that Fibrus takes information security seriously. It demonstrates we are focused on their needs and want to address any feelings of insecurity, something which is invaluable in today’s digital world,” he explained.

As a result of the scale of the firm’s infrastructure projects across the UK, creating a culture of continuous improvement was “paramount”, according to Shane Haslem, Fibrus’ chief operating officer.

“HSEQ and information security processes are fully integrated into our day-to-day planning and operational decisions. Fibrus has a culture of continuous improvement and having achieved all of these accreditations within the past year – coupled with constant monitoring, measurement and evaluation – further highlights our commitment to best practice,” he added.

Celebrating full fibre broadband provider Fibrus’ ISO accreditations are: John Evans, health of HSEQ, Shane Haslem, chief operating officer, Gabriela McNulty, HSEQ manager, Tony Gordon-Devlin, HSEQ advisor and Chris McMackin, head of IT & information security