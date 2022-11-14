Northern Ireland’s full fibre broadband provider, Fibrus has launched a new product which aims to fight the ever-rising cost of doing business.

The service, featuring locked-in prices, has been developed in response to the challenges faced by local SMEs and won’t charge a connection fee or be subject to annual CPI increases.

Targeted at businesses with under 10 employees, Fibrus Business Broadband will allow companies to “save money with confidence”, according to chief financial officer Colin Hutchinson.

“It’s a fact that SMEs are the backbone of Northern Ireland’s economy, which is why it’s incumbent upon us to support them as they continue to face unprecedented business and inflationary costs,” he said.

“With no connection fee and a contract which won’t be subject to annual CPI increases or price jumps at the end of its term, we believe this is an opportunity to provide a sense of financial stability at a time where there is generally little certainty.

“That’s part and parcel of why we are bringing this to local businesses. Fibrus is a local company and we understand the issues facing local business people.

“It’s essential that our SMEs are given the support they need to grow and thrive, particularly in the current economic climate.”

Welcoming the news, Glyn Roberts, chief executive of Retail NI, said it was important to ‘make day-to-day operations easier and therefore more efficient’ for local businesses.

He added: “The trade body is partnering with Fibrus to highlight the opportunity the new broadband offer will provide businesses.

“Amidst unprecedented inflationary pressures, high business rates, spiralling energy costs, it is important to recognise the importance of what that means to our local companies.

“Doing business has become almost prohibitively expensive and this will make day-to-day operations easier and therefore more efficient.

“Any savings in the current climate must be welcomed, so we’re looking forward to developing our relationship with Fibrus for the good of our members, and their customers.”

