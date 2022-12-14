Northern Ireland’s largest IT employer, Allstate NI is celebrating winning 11 business and corporate awards in 2022.

The company, which has over 2,300 employees, achieved success at several employer, business, and technology awards events with the work of its staff, managers and senior leaders recognised.

With offices in Belfast, Londonderry and Strabane, five prestigious industry awards went to the Allstate Technology Support Centre (ATSC), largely in the north west, which provides tech support to 60,000 Allstate employees around the world.

At the UK National Contact Centre Awards in June, Sean Benson was named Support Manager of the Year and the team earned Learning and Development Team of the Year.

The ATSC’s Sabrina Lynch was recognised as Senior Manager of the Year at the Contact Centre Network Northern Ireland (CCNNI) Awards 2022. Alan Mullen was named Trainer of the Year, and the team was awarded for Best Diversity and Inclusion Strategy.

Other highlights from the year include the Belfast Telegraph IT Awards in November. Suzi Murtagh, divisional CIO of Human Resources at Allstate, received IT Woman of the Year for her 20 years in the technology business.

The company’s vice president and managing director John Healy OBE was recognised for Outstanding Contribution to the IT sector after six years at the helm of Allstate NI. Healy was also awarded Male Advocate of the Year at the Women in Tech Awards in April.

The company was also named Digital DNA’s Workplace of the Year for the second year, Identity Management Day’s Enterprise Project of the Year and achieved Stonewall Gold Employer status for commitment to inclusion in the workplace.

Vice president and managing director at Allstate NI John Healy OBE, said: “It has been incredible to see the Allstate NI team recognised with so many accolades.

"This year has been about adapting to the post-Covid working environment and continuing to provide new and innovative technology solutions. Our teams deliver excellent results every day, and we are thrilled to have achieved so many individual and team awards.”

The Allstate NI team at the Digital DNA Awards 2022

Sabrina Lynch and Stephen Lomas from the Allstate Technology Support Centre pictured at the Contact Centre Northern Ireland Awards 2022

Managing Director of NB1 Noel Brady pictured with John Healy, vice president and managing director of Allstate NI at the Belfast Telegraph IT Awards