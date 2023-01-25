Younique Aesthetics, who has skin clinics in Belfast and Newry, hosted an event on the roof top of the Merchant Hotel recently to celebrate the multiple awards they won in 2022.

The Belfast base scooped 'Best Aesthetics Clinic All Ireland' at the UK Aesthetics Awards in The Royal Lancaster Hotel in London. These awards are one of the most prestigious in the industry and Younique is also a finalist for three categories in the 2023 awards, making it the third consecutive year that the firm has been shortlisted as a finalist.

Younique's managing director Aine Larkin also won the Lifetime Achievement Award at Ireland's only dedicated industry awards, the Cosmetic Medicine Awards (CMAS). She is the only industry professional from Northern Ireland to be invited to be on the esteemed judging panel for the UK Aesthetics Awards 2023, which is a huge coup.

Delighted with 2022’s success, Aine Larkin said: "I am overwhelmed with the numerous awards Younique won in 2022 and it's testament to our hugely talented, dedicated team, so I was thrilled to be able to treat my staff to a celebratory party at The Merchant. Special recognition must be given to operations manager, Lesley McGarrity who has been a trailblazer for our clinics and indeed promoting the aesthetic industry. Last year Lesley won Inspirational Business Person at the Local Women Magazine Awards and Inspirational Leader at the People, Charity and Business Awards. All the trophies have pride of place in our clinics, and we hope to expand the collection in 2023."

Lesley added: “We have world class talent in Northern Ireland, so the aesthetics industry awards are exceptionally competitive. I believe what sets us aside is our model, which is based on a long-term vision, values the experience of our brand and it continues to stimulate creativity, knowledge, and excellence. I fully believe it’s the driving force for our group’s success and the guarantee of its future”.

