No cyanide pledge as Dalradian's Sperrin mountains mine inquiry opens

Protesters from Communities Against the Injustice of Mining (CAIM) and Friends of the Earth (FOENI) outside the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh ahead of the public inquiry into the controversial planning application for the Dalradian Gold Mine project at Greencastle

​An assurance has been given that no cyanide will be used in the proposed mining of gold in Co Tyrone .

Mining company Dalradian has applied to extract gold in the Sperrin Mountains.

It has been working on the Curraghinalt site near Greencastle since 2009 and has applied to develop an underground gold mine.

There has been opposition to the proposal, which involves an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, in terms of its impact on health and the environment.

However, some local people are in favour of the investment and creation of jobs in the area.

Dalradian has said the project could bring 1,000 jobs and deliver £5 billion to the economy in Northern Ireland.

The application is being examined by Planning Appeals Commission and Water Appeals Commission at the inquiry, which opened at the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh yesterday.

In an earlier plan, Dalradian had proposed using cyanide in the mining process but said that had been removed in 2019.

This was questioned during yesterday’s hearing, with those against the proposed mine expressing concern that cyanide could be reintroduced to the proposed process and seeking an explanation of how it was removed.

A representative for Dalradian said it had been removed from the plans for the Co Tyrone mine, adding: “There is absolutely no intention of using cyanide.”

The inquiry also heard that there had been “unauthorised development” on the existing Dalradian site, with “infilling, fencing and cameras”.

Some of the objectors described “illegal development”, and a legal representative for the Department for Infrastructure said while it “was certainly a breach of planning control”, that “does not make it illegal”.

He said there was no offence without an enforcement order having been issued.

Earlier, senior commissioner Jacqueline McParland, from the Planning Appeals and Water Appeals Commissions, opened proceedings, accompanied by two other commissioners.

She said they have been tasked with considering the representations received in respect of the eight applications made for the gold mine and will prepare a report for the referring authority which it must take into account before reaching its final decision.

Stormont ministers will take the final decision on whether to allow the gold mining applications.

The inquiries will continue until the end of March, covering strategic matters and the principle of development, as well as hearing evidence around air quality, noise, vibration and water, among other topics.

Activists from the Save Our Sperrins group, which is opposed to the mine, staged a colourful protest with dancing and singing outside the building before proceedings got under way.