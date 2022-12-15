Leading Northern Ireland business man Noel Brady has joined the board of the HMS Caroline Preservation Company.

The Word War One light cruiser which is the last surviving Royal Navy fighting ship from the Battle of Jutland in 1916 which helped define the outcome of the war. The ship has been closed since March 2020. It reopens on 1 April 2023.

Tim Shadla Hall who chairs the board says he is delighted that Mr Brady agreed to join.

“HMS Caroline is preparing to reopen to the public in early 2023,” said Mr Shadla Hall.

“Noel brings with him an unparalleled wealth of local corporate knowledge which will greatly assist us in positioning the ship as a commercial, historic and cultural operation at the heart of Northern Ireland’s fabric.”

Mr Brady is acknowledged as one of the leading business professionals in Ireland and as a leader in business strategy, development and employment and wealth creation.

His roles include: Chairman of the Construction Industry Training Board, Finance NED Board Member South Eastern Health and Social Services Trust, managing director/owner Consult Nb1 Ltd and chairman – Continu Group.

He is a Fellow of the IoD and honorary fellow of the Sales Institute of Ireland. He chaired the digital services forum which was established by the Department of Finance to advise on digital procurements in the NI Civil Service. He has been involved with a number of charities including, Simon, Action Cancer, Crimestoppers, Marie Curie and Childline.

