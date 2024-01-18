‘We are very excited to invite entrepreneurs from Northern Ireland to submit their nominations for the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ 2024 programme’

The 2024 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year (EOY) programme is officially open for nominations – and looking for Northern Ireland successes.

Entrepreneurs from emerging, established, and international businesses operating across all industry sectors from across the island of Ireland invited to submit their nominations between now and February 29.

The theme for this year’s programme is The Trailblazers. Entrepreneurial trailblazers are true leaders with the courage and capacity to plot and follow their own path, pushing conventional boundaries and limits.

2024 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year (EOY) Ireland programme is open for nominations today. Pictured at the launch of the 2024 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year programme are Leona McAllister, chief commercial officer, PlotBox, Rob Heron, partner lead for EY Entrepreneur Of The Year in Northern Ireland, Ruth Todd, senior manager, EY and Jonathan Dobbin, head of UK Regions, Julius Baer. Photograph: Darren Kidd, PressEye Photography

Through their exploration of new technologies, sciences, applications and markets, entrepreneurs provide innovative answers and solutions to many of today’s greatest challenges. They are often pioneers within their respective industries both on the island of Ireland and across global markets. They forge their own unique trail to enable their companies, people, and the wider economy to reach new heights and aspirations.

Rob Heron, Partner Lead for EY Entrepreneur Of The Year in Northern Ireland said: “We are very excited to invite entrepreneurs from Northern Ireland to submit their nominations for the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024 programme. Now in its 27th year, the programme exists to acclaim, drive, and inspire entrepreneurship across our island.

"This year we are celebrating the trailblazing entrepreneurs who are spearheading incredible businesses that are contributing to the growth of Northern Ireland’s economy and local communities. Northern Irish entrepreneurs continue to have a disproportionate global impact, reflecting an international scaling mindset and innate capacity to grow and succeed across borders and cultures.

“One of the greatest strengths of the island of Ireland’s entrepreneurial ecosystem is its diverse composition. For this reason, we are actively seeking and encouraging nominations from entrepreneurs of all ages and from all industries and locations.

“24 finalists will be selected for this year’s programme. As finalists they will participate in an exciting strategic growth programme over a 10-month period, including a week-long CEO Retreat to South Africa. They will also be welcomed into our acclaimed alumni community where they will have the opportunity to learn from and be inspired by many of our leading entrepreneurs who remain the heartbeat of the programme.”

The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni community comprises more than 600 entrepreneurs representing some of the greatest business minds across the island of Ireland. Collectively these businesses employ more than 250,000 people and generate revenues in excess of €23billion.