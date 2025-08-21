The facility will mark a significant expansion for Lost & Found Roasters, founded by Dave and Emily Lynas, strengthening Coleraine’s position in Northern Ireland’s growing coffee scene

A new coffee roasting facility with an on-site café and tasting area could soon be coming to Coleraine, following a planning application submitted by Portstewart business Lost & Found Roasters.

According to the application, the proposed development would be located at 48 Cloyfin Road, within an existing industrial estate, and would primarily serve as a roasting plant supplying freshly roasted beans to cafés and coffee shops across the region.

While the core function of the site will be production, the plans also include a smaller, dedicated tasting area where visitors can sample different blends on-site, offering a new experience for coffee enthusiasts in the area.

The development is set to feature a single industrial-style building situated to the rear of the plot. At the front, the proposal includes 26 parking spaces – one of which will be accessible – as well as five Sheffield-style bicycle stands, promoting both accessibility and sustainability.

Described by the applicants as a “sustainable, low-impact” initiative, the project is expected to generate local employment opportunities while making efficient use of existing industrial land. Planning documents indicate the proposal aligns with both local and regional planning policies in terms of zoning, land use, and economic impact.