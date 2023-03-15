The annual road race on the roads of Portstewart, Coleraine and Portrush had been cancelled in February - along with all other road racing - due to spiralling premiums.

But now the Motor Cycle Union of Ireland (Ulster Centre) says an insurance deal has been finalised that will allow the race - and other motorcycling events in NI - to go ahead this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thanks to a revised quote received by the governing body last week, combined with over £92,000 raised via a crowdfunding campaign, racing now seems secured for 2023.

Glenn Irwin wining the Anchor Bar Superbike race at the North West 200 last year. Photo Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press

North West 200 is now set to take place as planned from May 9-13 along with the Cookstown 100 and Armoy national road races, although the Tandragee 100 will not run this year. Short circuit racing will also be held this season.

In a statement, Coleraine and District Motor Club said: “A new insurance deal has finally been secured and the crucial intervention of Co Tyrone businessman, Derek Keys, with a generous donation from his company, Euro Auctions, has ensured the 2023 NW200 can go ahead."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It noted that the annual event attracts over 195,000 visitors, which many local businesses depend on.

“In the absence of any financial assistance from the government, the sport has been left to its own devices to deal with the insurance crisis," it added.North Antrim DUP MP Ian Paisley said: "Great news that biking is dimly back in the calendar after the insurance scare last month."

Mervyn Whyte and Clerk of the Course, Stanleigh Murray, opening practice session at the fonaCAB and Nicholl Oils North West 200 last year. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

He added: "This is a welcome relief for the local economy and for sports and bike fans all over the world who watch the event and for those who come to see it. Well done to all involved and hopefully lessons learnt from the last couple of weeks."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

East Londonderry Independent MLA Claire Sugden said it was "fantastic" news that motorsport racing, including the NW200, will go ahead this year.

"This is a big relief for event organisers, local tourism, and business," she added.

"NW200 is the biggest outdoor sport on the island, has run for nearly 100 years, attracts thousands to the North Coast and contributes millions to the local economy.

"Each year it fills our hotels, guesthouses, shops, and restaurants as well as entertaining motorsport fans locally and across the globe."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said it was "disappointing that an absent government meant that public support could not be offered" but praised the organisers and fans for "saving Ulster motorsport".

DUP Assembly sports spokesman Stephen Dunne said it was "great news" for Northern Ireland and the local economy, and commended NW 200 event director Mervyn Whyte for the work put in to secure the event.

He noted "the rich sporting heritage" in motorcycle racing in NI with former world champions such as Jonathan Rea, Joey Dunlop and other local riders who have reached the top in their sport.

On social media, fans celebrated, praising support from Derek Keys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However one, Francis Blair, added: "As for our 'government', the less said the better."