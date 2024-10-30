Derry City and Strabane District Council are offering local businesses, cultural venues and organisations the opportunity of free training to be JAM Card Friendly.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The initiative is delivered in partnership with the PHA and aims to raise awareness and understanding of the needs of customers with disabilities. A JAM Card allows people with a learning difficulty, autism or communication barrier to tell others they need ‘Just A Minute’ discreetly and easily by showing the card at participating locations.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr, launched the initiative at the Northside premises of the BUD Club, her chosen charity for her year in office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Those with communication barriers are often reluctant or unable to tell others about their condition,” explained councillor Seenoi-Barr. “JAM Card allows this to happen in a simple, effective non-verbal manner.

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Lilian Seenoi-Barr pictured at the launch of the Council's Jam Card Scheme at the Bud Club, Northside Village Centre, Londonderry. Included centre is Catriona Porter, Access and Inclusion Officer, DCSCC and from left, Amy Harkin, Zara May McDaid, Gavin Melly and Matthew McLaughlin, Bud Club. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)

“It sends out a positive message to locals and visitors that local businesses and organisations value all their customers and that we are an inclusive City and District, welcoming to all and sensitive to those who may need additional attention.

“I would encourage local businesses to get involved by signing up staff for this e-learning session and getting them JAM Card Friendly certified.”