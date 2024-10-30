North West businesses urged to become JAM Card Friendly
The initiative is delivered in partnership with the PHA and aims to raise awareness and understanding of the needs of customers with disabilities. A JAM Card allows people with a learning difficulty, autism or communication barrier to tell others they need ‘Just A Minute’ discreetly and easily by showing the card at participating locations.
Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr, launched the initiative at the Northside premises of the BUD Club, her chosen charity for her year in office.
“Those with communication barriers are often reluctant or unable to tell others about their condition,” explained councillor Seenoi-Barr. “JAM Card allows this to happen in a simple, effective non-verbal manner.
“It sends out a positive message to locals and visitors that local businesses and organisations value all their customers and that we are an inclusive City and District, welcoming to all and sensitive to those who may need additional attention.
“I would encourage local businesses to get involved by signing up staff for this e-learning session and getting them JAM Card Friendly certified.”
For DCSDC business and culture venues and organisations to become JAM Card friendly please contact: [email protected] to find out more about the free training .