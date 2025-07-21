Northern Ireland a rare 'green shoot' amidst wider employment turmoil, as jobs and wages in the region keep rising

Northern Ireland has continued to register strong levels of employment and pay in the last year according to latest company payroll data released this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland has continued to register strong levels of employment and pay in the last year according to latest company payroll data released this week.

Latest employment and payroll data for June showed Northern Ireland adding jobs while the rest of the UK endured an eighth consecutive month in which employers reported a payroll decline.

The region recorded:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

User (UGC) Submitted

A 0.8 % rise in payrolled employees (+3,900 jobs) in the 12 months to June 2025 – the only UK nation to grow head-count.

Median monthly pay £2,385, up 6.8% year-on-year, keeping pace with national wage growth despite lower living costs.

Biggest absolute job gains in Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (+586) and Mid Ulster (+459), while Belfast added +130 roles.

UK-wide payrolls fell 178,000 (-0.6 %) over the same period.

Date Town Median Monthly Pay (£) Monthly change (£) Monthly change (%) Annual change (£) Annual change (%) Payrolled employees Monthly change Monthly change (%) Annual change Annual change (%) June 2025 Antrim And Newtownabbey £2,438 -41 -2 -3 0 66,414 -143 0 452 1 June 2025 Ards And North Down Â£2,368 -41 -2 9 0 66,707 -144 0 312 0 June 2025 Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Â£2,361 -16 -1 28 1 97,809 -185 0 586 1 June 2025 Belfast Â£2,357 -43 -2 9 0 150,143 -214 0 130 0 June 2025 Causeway Coast And Glens Â£2,235 -36 -2 37 2 54,906 -218 0 577 1 June 2025 Derry City And Strabane Â£2,227 -30 -1 51 2 60,462 -321 -1 256 0 June 2025 Fermanagh And Omagh Â£2,214 -21 -1 42 2 45,875 -199 0 203 0 June 2025 Lisburn And Castlereagh Â£2,528 -68 -3 -57 -2 67,421 -28 0 337 0 June 2025 Mid And East Antrim Â£2,355 -42 -2 23 1 60,500 -188 0 306 1 June 2025 Mid Ulster Â£2,350 -21 -1 61 3 66,885 -198 0 459 1 June 2025 Newry, Mourne and Down Â£2,252 -19 -1 44 2 72,044 -283 0 18 0

The data is contained in analysis by WageSight, a real-time pay and employment insights platform.

Paul Hebden, Director of WageSight, said: “Northern Ireland is now a rare green shoot amidst a wilting UK labour market. Local employers are quietly increasing head-count and keeping wage growth steady, proof that clear post-protocol trading rules and a resilient public-service backbone are paying off. Recruiters should expect healthy demand in health, advanced manufacturing and the US finance back-office boom centred on Belfast.”

Why it matters