Northern Ireland accident management company Shield Accident Management has revealed ‘record-breaking’ success throughout 2023 with a 53% increase in the number of cases handled.

2023 also saw the expansion of offices in Moy with the opening of a second administrative space creating four new jobs.

Stephen McCann, office manager of Shield Accident Management, explained: “The company has achieved record-breaking success and we are thrilled to see such substantial growth in our business. It is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team and the trust our clients have placed in us that we have been able to reach these new heights. We have a fantastic network of partners and referrers across Northern Ireland that allows us to handle everything as smoothly as possible for our clients.

“Our team’s hard work and dedication has been pivotal in achieving this level of success. We are already seeing new opportunities in 2024 which we now have a great team in place to manage and continue to providing the highest standard of accident management services to our clients.”

Shield Accident Management has witnessed expansion in its vehicle fleet, acquiring a range of vehicles, including luxury models, 4x4s, light commercial vehicles and Motability vehicles.

The Helping Hand Charity RBHSC at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children was the their nominated charity for 2023. In December staff presented a cheque for £15,870.88, which was the culmination of fundraising throughout 2023 and testament to the collaborative efforts of Shield Accident Management, Moy Auto Services, The Body Stop NI Ltd, P. Haughey & Co Solicitors, and all who contributed to the Shield Christmas raffle.

Stephen added: “Supporting the amazing team at the hospital this year has been a privilege, Helping Hand was chosen as the Shield charity for this year past, as it is one close to the hearts of many of our team members. Helping Hand provides unbelievable support to sick children and their parents in their time of need, so we were delighted to make this donation that will go towards new equipment, research and helping families across Northern Ireland”.