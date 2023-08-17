Almost £1 billion in value was added to the economy by Northern Ireland companies in the aerospace, defence, security and space sectors, according to the latest figures from ADS Group.

The 2023 Northern Ireland Facts and Figures published by the UK trade association further reveal that businesses in Northern Ireland generated £1.9 billion in turnover, as well as directly employing 9,000 people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The data further highlights the employment of more than 500 apprentices in Northern Ireland, over 5% of the total workforce in our sectors and showcasing regional commitment to equipping future talent with the skills they need to thrive.

With £100,000 output per worker, sector productivity in Northern Ireland is 54% higher than the UK economy average, putting Northern Ireland on a world stage while delivering strategic advance to the region.

Welcoming the publication, Leslie Orr, ADS Northern Ireland director, said: “Northern Ireland is well and truly on track to hit the targets of the Partnering for Growth Strategy, and the level of prosperity and employment in the region is captured in our 2023 Northern Ireland Facts and Figures publication.

“In the coming years, it is essential Northern Ireland’s innovation and growth continues, and to achieve this, Westminster and Stormont

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

must work together to secure Northern Ireland’s world-leading position.”

Globally renowned for excellence in aerospace manufacturing, one in three aircraft seats are manufactured in Northern Ireland. The region is home to the award-winning A220 all-composite wing (pictured), with ADS members showcasing significant areas of growth

Globally renowned for excellence in aerospace manufacturing, one in three aircraft seats are manufactured in Northern Ireland. The

region is home to the award-winning A220 all-composite wing, with ADS members showcasing significant areas of growth. More than 70% of all gold 21st Century Supply Chain Excellence (SC21) awards are held by companies in Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland aerospace, defence, security, and space sectors on track to achieve revenue of £2 billion per year by 2024. The industry

is looking forward to Farnborough Air Show 2024 when the next phase of the Northern Ireland Partnering for Growth Strategy will be announced.