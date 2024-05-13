Northern Ireland aluminium frames supplier improves efficiencies by 60%
Northern Ireland aluminium frames supplier Innovated Aluminium Technology (IAT) has improved its efficiencies by 60% since the installation of two cutting-edge machines earlier this year.
The Eglinton-based company, which supplies the commercial and domestic sectors across UK and Republic of Ireland, has also reduced its overall material wastage by 15%.
The machines were installed via a finance deal secured by Johnston Financial Solutions.
The company wished to improve productivity within the workshop to help meet the demands of customers and tender for larger projects.
Managing director, Leslie McClements, said: “In the manufacturing sector there is a need to constantly innovate, and work efficiently whilst producing high quality work and meeting customer demand. We knew the installation of these machines would help us do all of that. However, we required a financial solution to enable us to purchase and take the initiative forward.”
The machines work from a fully automated digital system and are extremely accurate and precise because of the digitised process. Furthermore, they are highly efficient at mass production thus enabling IAT to tender for larger projects.
Mark Johnston, director, Johnston Financial Solutions, continued: “IAT required a somewhat challenging financial deal in that they needed a longer approval period than traditional models because of the lead-in time for the machines. The machinery was also located in ROI which posed a currency issue. However, whilst this was an unusual request it was something we were able to manage given our experience in this area. In short, we secured a 12-month approval period on the finance and a higher limit to allow for any currency fluctuations.”
The company also have been successful in securing a large contract for a new build Gaelscoil Maistri in Donegal on the back of this investment.
Mark explained: “I was delighted to help IAT secure finance for the installation of these two machines which has significantly benefited and improved efficiencies for the company. The manufacturing sector is under increasing demands with rising energy costs, a pressure to reduce carbon footprint and a need to constantly innovate. The reductions in material wastage and improvements that the company has made in a relatively short period of time are really impressive.”
Speaking about the finance deal, Leslie added: “Mark quite simply made my dream a reality. As a business we are continually seeking to improve and innovate particularly through new technology and equipment and it was through the finance deal that we were able to progress and secure this new equipment which allowed us to grow and improve as a business.”
