Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eglington’s Innovated Aluminium Technology has also reduced its overall material wastage by 15% thanks to two new cutting-edge machines

Northern Ireland aluminium frames supplier Innovated Aluminium Technology (IAT) has improved its efficiencies by 60% since the installation of two cutting-edge machines earlier this year.

The Eglinton-based company, which supplies the commercial and domestic sectors across UK and Republic of Ireland, has also reduced its overall material wastage by 15%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The machines were installed via a finance deal secured by Johnston Financial Solutions.

Northern Ireland's Innovated Aluminium Technology (IAT) has reduced its overall material wastage by 15% and improved the company’s efficiencies by 60% since the installation of two cutting-edge machines earlier this year. Pictured is Leslie McClements, managing director, Innovated Aluminium Technology and Mark Johnston, director, Johnston Financial Solutions

The company wished to improve productivity within the workshop to help meet the demands of customers and tender for larger projects.

Managing director, Leslie McClements, said: “In the manufacturing sector there is a need to constantly innovate, and work efficiently whilst producing high quality work and meeting customer demand. We knew the installation of these machines would help us do all of that. However, we required a financial solution to enable us to purchase and take the initiative forward.”

The machines work from a fully automated digital system and are extremely accurate and precise because of the digitised process. Furthermore, they are highly efficient at mass production thus enabling IAT to tender for larger projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Johnston, director, Johnston Financial Solutions, continued: “IAT required a somewhat challenging financial deal in that they needed a longer approval period than traditional models because of the lead-in time for the machines. The machinery was also located in ROI which posed a currency issue. However, whilst this was an unusual request it was something we were able to manage given our experience in this area. In short, we secured a 12-month approval period on the finance and a higher limit to allow for any currency fluctuations.”

The company also have been successful in securing a large contract for a new build Gaelscoil Maistri in Donegal on the back of this investment.

Mark explained: “I was delighted to help IAT secure finance for the installation of these two machines which has significantly benefited and improved efficiencies for the company. The manufacturing sector is under increasing demands with rising energy costs, a pressure to reduce carbon footprint and a need to constantly innovate. The reductions in material wastage and improvements that the company has made in a relatively short period of time are really impressive.”