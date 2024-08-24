Clarence Calderwood, general manager, United Feeds

Belfast’s Clarence Calderwood will be responsible for leading the business, which is part of Dale Farm, the largest UK farmer-owned dairy cooperative

Northern Ireland animal feed business United Feeds has appointed Clarence Calderwood as general manager.

Clarence will be responsible for leading the business, which is part of Dale Farm, the largest UK farmer-owned dairy cooperative. With production facilities in Belfast and Dungannon, United Feeds manufactures blended and compound feeds for the ruminant sector, as well as selling fertiliser, calf milk replacers, silage inoculants and oxygen barriers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clarence previously held the roles of sales representative and sales team leader for east of Northern Ireland within the business, before taking up the role of sales manager in 2013.

Welcoming Clarence’s appointment, Keith Agnew, managing director, Agri Division at Dale Farm, said: “Clarence has a wealth of experience having worked in the industry since 1994 and is well known by producers across Northern Ireland. As the business continues to grow, Clarence will play a key role in developing the team and building on the strong reputation United Feeds has for high nutritional standards and excellent customer service.”

Clarence Calderwood, general manager, United Feeds, added: “It is an exciting time for me to take up this new role within the business. Recent investments have enabled us to expand the business, and I look forward to continuing that growth.