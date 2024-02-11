Michelle Connolly, founder of LearningMole pictured with her Silver Play Button after getting 100,000 YouTube subscribers

A Northern Ireland animation studio has reached a record milestone of 100,000 subscribers on YouTube.

LearningMole, based in Belfast, provides a range of free educational content for children and their YouTube channel has recently soared in popularity.

To commemorate this achievement, YouTube awarded the Belfast firm a Silver Play Button, which is now proudly in the hands of the company founder, Michelle Connolly.

Michelle explained: “All of us at LearningMole are incredibly proud to have reached the goal of 100,000 subscribers and we are grateful to YouTube for the Silver Play Button recognition.

"This achievement is a testament to our commitment to provide accessible learning content that supports both parents and teachers, in enhancing the educational journey for children.”

Parents and teachers can make use of the channel’s engaging animations in and out of the classroom, breaking down the most complex of subjects in a fun and imaginative way. Among the most popular videos is 'Coding for Kids,' which has gained over 1.4 million views to date.

Fuelled by a passion for education, Michelle brought LearningMole to life in 2016. Drawing on her 16-years experience as an educator in the UK and abroad, Michelle founded the company to fill the void of accessible and engaging educational resources for both parents and teachers.