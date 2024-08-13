A Northern Ireland architect has renovated a 19th century cottage and outbuilding in memory of his great-great uncle who once lived there.

Patrick Bradley and his father James from Co Londonderry took on the ambitious renovation of the old ruins near Maghera, which was once an old Irish settlement, and fully restored them into two holiday lets with a modern twist.

Barney’s Ruins was originally made up of a cottage, which dated back to the 19th century, and a small, adjacent outbuilding which has been passed down through the Bradley family.

Patrick explained: “ The original cottage dates back to 1830 and was last lived in by my great-great uncle Bernard, who everyone locally named ‘Barney’.

“Searching through records we have since discovered that he was a tenant farmer, likely farming grass seed with a few cattle. At the time there were a number of landlords who had thousands of acres rented out to small peasant, tenant farmers, like Barney.

“In the 1880s’ landlords and tenant farmers went through what can be described as very interesting times. The tenant farmers held massive demonstrations throughout Ireland in order to try and obtain the land back into their possession from the landlords who treated them poorly.

“After many years of demonstrations, William Gladstone, prime minister at the time was the first to issue a land reform which paved the way for a small farmer like Barney to own his property.

“The farm has been passed down through the generations of the Bradley family since its original title owner, great-great uncle Barney. As he was never married or had any children he passed it onto his brother Laurence, who then passed it onto my grandfather Bernard, who finally passed it onto my father James, who to this day holds the title.

"Since the last time the cottage was lived in, over a century ago, it has deteriorated and fallen into ruins, and being the only physical evidence of who the original Barney is or was, we decided to take upon the ambitious challenge of bringing it back to life to keep the legacy of great-great uncle Barney alive.”

Now after years of renovation work, the two holiday properties, which can collectively accommodate four adults, have been certified by Tourism NI.

Patrick continued: “We wanted to design an iconic piece of architecture that fully respected the ruins and the legacy of the site. The concept was to construct a new cottage, a minimal piece of contemporary architecture, that floats elegantly over the old cottage ruins below.

"My vision for the adjacent barn, once the winter home of the resident farm bull named “Barney” called after great-great uncle Barney, was to restore and convert the barn with a modern twist, where both the old and new would seamlessly juxtapose, creating a small, yet unique barn conversion.”

The renovation has won several prestigious architectural awards, including the 2024 Royal Society of Ulster Architects’ Sustainability Award and Small Project of the Year.

Given the ambitious nature of the development, the Tourism NI team worked closely with Patrick and Victoria Bradley to ensure the project met the certification criteria.

Patrick continued: “We recognised the demand for authentic and memorable travel experiences and have created a haven for guests to immerse themselves in the history, culture, and natural beauty of the local area.

“The certification process was smooth, thanks to the support and advice from Tourism NI. We are committed to providing an exceptional stay for every visitor.”

David Roberts, director of strategic development at Tourism NI, added: “It is great to see this historic property be brought back into use for visitors in such an innovative way.

“Barney’s Ruins combines the old and new in a charming, rural setting in Mid Ulster. It’s rich history promises to captivate visitors, offering them a memorable and enjoyable experience. I wish Patrick and Victoria every success with their accommodation venture.”

Tourism legislation requires that all visitor accommodation in NI is certified by Tourism NI, even if only let on an ad-hoc basis. Certificates are valid for four years.

The certification process involves a physical inspection of the property and its facilities by a member of the Tourism NI team. A statutory inspection is undertaken every four years in order for a certificate to be renewed.

Proprietors can also avail of operating and marketing advice during the certification process.

Further information about certification is available at Tourism Northern Ireland (tourismni.com) or by emailing [email protected] or calling 028 90 441545.

