While the future of the Downpatrick store still remains unknown, Asda have confirmed they are operating a click & collect service, increasing the number of home delivery slots and also running a bus service twice daily to their Portadown store starting this Thursday

A Northern Ireland ASDA store will be closed for the foreseeable future after devastating flooding.

The store, based in Downpatrick, suffered ‘considerable damage to the building’ after Storm Ciaran brought severe floods to the Co Down town recently.

While the future of the store still remains unknown to locals, in a statement issued an Asda spokesperson said a structural survey had been completed.

A scene from the flooded town center of Downpatrick. Photo: Colin McGrath MLA.

The spokesperson, explained: “Following the severe floods which closed our Downpatrick store, a structural survey has revealed considerable damage to the building, which unfortunately means the store will be closed for the foreseeable future.

“To continue serving our loyal customers, we are operating a click & collect service from our Portadown store and increasing the number of home delivery slots available in the local area. We are also running a bus service twice daily to our Portadown store starting this Thursday.