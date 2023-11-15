All Sections
Northern Ireland ASDA store closed for foreseeable future after severe flood damage

While the future of the Downpatrick store still remains unknown, Asda have confirmed they are operating a click & collect service, increasing the number of home delivery slots and also running a bus service twice daily to their Portadown store starting this Thursday
By Claire Cartmill
Published 15th Nov 2023, 09:34 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2023, 09:34 GMT
A Northern Ireland ASDA store will be closed for the foreseeable future after devastating flooding.

The store, based in Downpatrick, suffered ‘considerable damage to the building’ after Storm Ciaran brought severe floods to the Co Down town recently.

While the future of the store still remains unknown to locals, in a statement issued an Asda spokesperson said a structural survey had been completed.

A scene from the flooded town center of Downpatrick. Photo: Colin McGrath MLA.A scene from the flooded town center of Downpatrick. Photo: Colin McGrath MLA.
A scene from the flooded town center of Downpatrick. Photo: Colin McGrath MLA.
The spokesperson, explained: “Following the severe floods which closed our Downpatrick store, a structural survey has revealed considerable damage to the building, which unfortunately means the store will be closed for the foreseeable future.

“To continue serving our loyal customers, we are operating a click & collect service from our Portadown store and increasing the number of home delivery slots available in the local area. We are also running a bus service twice daily to our Portadown store starting this Thursday.

“We are committed to Downpatrick and are aiming to open a temporary store in the next few weeks while we continue to explore all options for a permanent store. We will provide a further update on these plans once we have more information to share.”

