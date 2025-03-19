Nicky Doris, GIS officer at Mid Ulster District Council pictured with the Rea Sound AV team; Oran McGuckian, technician, Mark Gallaher, senior engineer, Sean Gallaher, sales, Martin Rea, managing director and Roger McMullan, sales

Rea Sound AV, a Northern Ireland supplier of audio and visual installations, has triumphed at the ISE Barcelona 2025 trade show, securing the prestigious Innovation of the Year award.

The company bested international competitors from the US, France, and Germany, thanks to its groundbreaking project for Mid Ulster Council.

The large-scale winning project, undertaken for Mid Ulster Council at its buildings in Magherafelt and Cookstown, was recognised as being one of the first installations globally to use the new Kramer AV cloud-based platform Panta Rhei in the most highly complex integrated design, since the product was launched last year.

Incorporating Kramer Control, Kramer AVOIP interfaces and the new Panta Rhei, single, centralised, cloud-based audio-visual ecosystem platform, the solution also included wireless interfaces in the form of VIA, bringing every element of Kramer together in one package.

The integration of Kramer at the heart of the AV upgrade allowed a straight -forward and simple interface to be custom designed and implemented.

This specialist equipment facilitates different types of meetings to be easily set up automatically including in room only, private Zoom, Teams, Google (or any platform), or full-scale Council meetings with streaming to YouTube, all at the touch of a button.

Roger McMullan, director, Rea Sound AV, said: “Winning this prestigious accolade is significant in that it places our work on a par with some of the most ambitious and advanced audio-visual installations across the world.

"Advances in technology are transforming every aspect of businesses, and our industry is very much a part of this evolution in terms of how we connect with each other. Our commitment to devising and implementing the most efficient and creative tailored solutions has always been paramount, but this award clearly demonstrates the high levels of expertise and service that we deliver to our clients across all sectors.

“This celebration coincides with Rea Sound becoming Kramer AV’s only Platinum Partner in Northern Ireland, marking a 30-year milestone in our working relationship. We are proud of the close alliance we share and the impact this has on our ability to bring next generation products to clients seeking seamless connectivity and user-friendly interfaces.”

Nicky Doris, GIS Officer at Mid Ulster District Council congratulated the Rea Sound AV team: “The use of Kramer within the new Magherafelt Chamber discussion system allows us to quickly set up and control each type of meeting that is required in the space.

