Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Londonderry firm Alchemy Technology Services has announced its strategic acquisition of r10 Consulting, a London-based management consultancy for the insurance industry.

This acquisition marks a significant milestone for both companies as they join forces to enhance their capabilities and commitment to serving the insurance sector. Alchemy Technology Services, with its focus on delivering tailored IT solutions, recognises the value of incorporating r10 Consulting’s expertise into its portfolio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alchemy and r10 have worked in partnership since 2018. This significant investment underscores the exceptional value that r10 brings. It enables Alchemy and its business partners to offer a more complete service to the thriving London market and the wider insurance sector. With this acquisition, r10 and Alchemy further strengthen their dedication to enhancing the insurance industry’s landscape and aim to unlock new opportunities and drive innovation while fostering mutual growth and success.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Harkin, CEO of Alchemy Technology Services, said: “We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of r10, a key player in the London market. This strategic decision reinforces Alchemy’s presence in the London market and bolsters our ability to offer comprehensive services to our clients.

“With our shared synergies and history of collaboration, this acquisition perfectly aligns with our mission to provide exceptional value to our clients.”

Amechi Peirce-Howe, CEO of r10, agreed: “Alchemy has been a longstanding partner of r10, sharing our people-first strategy and

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ethos. Joining forces with Alchemy represents an incredibly positive step for r10’s clients, team, and partners. This acquisition opens substantial opportunities for the combined group to develop innovative solutions and explore new global markets. In a rapidly evolving landscape with Blueprint Two and the wider specialty market, this deal positions r10 perfectly to support our clients on their digital transformation journey.”