Cookstown-based Decom is an R&D specialist focusing on the design and fabrication of cutting solutions and innovative decommissioning equipment, with a growing reputation for providing complex deep water project solutions for the energy sector.

The C1-46 chopsaw has been designed to cut tubulars and other materials up to 46” and its innovative design is able to cut a wide range of materials, and can be operated in water depths of up to 2,000 mtrs. The tool is currently deployed on its first project on behalf of a global energy company in the UK North Sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Decom Engineering managing director, Sean Conway, said: “Our commitment to research and development is a differentiator and making this significant investment to bring the C1-46 chopsaw to market was a result of clients indicating they would welcome larger sized cutting options, as this is an area existing technologies struggle with.

Co Tyrone’s Decom Engineering (Decom) has invested more than £1 million to develop its largest Chopsaw to date in response to client demand for larger sized subsea pipe-cutting capability. Pictured are Decom Engineering team with the C1-46 chopsaw

“Decom are focused on supporting clients in solving their problems and this flagship product is designed for large subsea cutting operations and can cut through tough exotic materials and thick coatings with ease. Given the strong track record of success with our other models of the C1 chopsaw, we are confident that this latest version will perform well and will meet client expectations but we are always looking for ways to improve our offering.”

In recent months, other chopsaws in the C1 range have been deployed on a number of complex projects in West Africa, Mauritania, Gulf of Thailand, Norway and the UKCS.

Northern Ireland-based Decom Engineering invest £1 million to launch largest subsea chopsaw