A Northern Ireland based poultry meat producer has been recognised with ‘Platinum’ level accreditation in an independent Business & Biodiversity Charter for its efforts to protect nature and biodiversity.

The top rank was conferred on Moy Park in recognition of its focus on protecting and enhancing the environment through a range of nature-focused initiatives including schools outreach and community engagement, along with strategic partnerships and investments to enhance biodiversity at its sites across Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recent projects delivered by Moy Park include planting 350 trees on the grounds of its facility in Ballymena and introducing native hedging plants at a local Dungannon school as part of a pilot ‘Hedges for Habitat’ project with Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful.

Delivered by Business in the Community Northern Ireland (BITCNI) in partnership with Ulster Wildlife, the Charter recognises organisations that are committed to enhancing and protecting biodiversity and have taken action to address their impact on all living things, from ecosystems to individual organisms.

Declan Cunningham, head of sustainability and risk at Moy Park says that respecting the environment is a fundamental business priority for the company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Over the last year we have established biodiversity teams at our sites who collaborate closely with local groups, schools and environmental organisations to help maintain a more diverse ecosystem,” explained Declan.

“Biodiversity is a key pillar of our plan to invest in nature-based solutions to help offset carbon emissions and ensure we continue to produce food sustainably and reduce our environmental impact. Over the next year we will build on our existing partnerships to create even more wildlife corridors, establish, and protect habitats and teach young people about ecosystems and the environment.”

Ulster Wildlife chief executive Jennifer Fulton, added: “Congratulations to Moy Park on achieving the Platinum Award in the BITC Business and Biodiversity Charter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is encouraging to see a large agri-food business proactively building its environmental credentials. The Northern Ireland company continuously strives to minimise biodiversity impacts including responsible sourcing of sustainable products and identifying opportunities to deliver biodiversity gains.”