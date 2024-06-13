Northern Ireland blind manufacturer opens window of opportunity in USA

By Claire Cartmill
Published 13th Jun 2024, 12:33 BST
Bloc Blinds is expanding its international operations through investment in a new production facility in Texas and forming a partnership with global innovator Rollease Acmeda

Northern Ireland blinds manufacturer, Bloc Blinds is expanding its international operations through investment in a new production facility in Texas, USA.

The Magherafelt company has also formed a strategic partnership with Rollease Acmeda, the largest independent engineered component and systems manufacturer and distributor in the window blinds industry following the agreement of a multi-year 100% supply contract.

With Bloc Blinds’ state-of the-art manufacturing facility opening Summer 2024, adjacent to Rollease Acmeda’s new distribution centre in Fort Worth, Texas, the partnership will provide production efficiencies and benefits to the sector across North America.

Cormac Diamond, founder of Bloc Blinds, said: “With the manufacturing industry facing labour shortages, spiralling energy costs, and supply chain challenges, our pioneering technologies are driving change and utilising leading-edge robotics to streamline and automate the most complex, customised processes.

“Bloc Binds and Rollease Acmeda have a long-standing trading relationship in Europe. Partnering with such a forward-thinking company allows us to realise the full potential of our production innovations in the North American market.”

Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Rollease Acmeda has a global team of almost 300 associates and distribution facilities spanning the U.S., Australia and Europe, serving thousands of customers in more than 40 countries around the world.

Bloc Blinds, the industry-leading blinds manufacturer, which is headquartered in Magherafelt, is expanding its international operations, through investment in a new production facility in Texas, USA. Pictured is Cormac Diamond, founder of Bloc Blinds

Derick Marsh, CEO of Rollease Acmeda, added: “This strategic partnership will improve supply chain responsiveness, reduce transportation costs and environmental impact, and enhance overall resilience.

"Driving operational effectiveness is a key focus for our company, and the partnership with Bloc Blinds aligns perfectly with our strategic direction. Greater efficiencies mean better support for our customers.

“Rollease Acmeda is committed to driving innovation in the window covering industry, delivering superior quality products to our customers, and the partnership with Bloc Blinds creates significant benefits for the industry across North America.”

