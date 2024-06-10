Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Murdock Builders Merchants is set to appoint two new managing directors, a finance director and a regional director to further strengthen its management team

One of Northern Ireland’s leading builders merchants groups has made strategic appointments at the top of the business to further enable expansion across the island and drive growth.

Murdock Builders Merchants (MBM), owned by the Murdock family, successfully acquired merchant brand, Brooks Timber & Building Supplies (Brooks) in August 2021 and has since invested heavily in facilities, IT systems and a revised senior leadership structure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group is now making four key internal appointments to further strengthen its management team and leverage the significant customer and trade experience within the two businesses.

One of Northern Ireland’s leading Builders Merchants Groups has made strategic appointments at the top of the business to further enable expansion across the island and drive growth. Pictured are Pat Moore, Martin Farrell, James Higgins, Brendan Sammon, Peter Kelly

The changes will see new managing directors appointed to MBM and Brooks and two appointments into new group roles operating across both brands.

Martin Farrell, currently commercial director within MBM, will take the helm as managing director for MBM across Ireland, following over 25 years with the business. Pat Moore, an industry veteran who joined the Brooks senior executive team earlier this year, will now take the reins as managing director of Brooks. His role will support current Brooks’ CEO Kieran Burke for an interim period.

Established in Newry in 1982, Murdock Builders Merchants now has 10 locations in Northern Ireland with stores in Belfast, Newtownards, Newry, Londonderry, Enniskillen, Banbridge, Lisburn and Dungannon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Higgins, Group CEO MBM, said: “It’s an exciting time for the group and these appointments reflect that. Bolstering the senior team with two experienced managing directors will further enhance our focus on customers. Martin and Pat will ensure we can successfully drive all-island growth, look to the future and make smart and informed decisions based on the combined merchanting and commercial experience of our new senior leadership team – they have unrivalled industry experience and will drive the group focus of exemplary customer service and being of value to our customers.”

At a group level, Peter Kelly will take up a new role of group finance director, tasked with driving strategic growth through acquisition and within the existing 26 branches across Northern Ireland and the Republic Of Ireland.

Reflecting the focus on the key Dublin area market, Brendan Sammon, another industry veteran, will take on a new role of group regional director east, responsible for building on and driving growth through the eight merchanting branches currently operating in the Greater Dublin region across both the MBM and Brooks brands.

James continued: “The Brooks’ acquisition was an important move for us as part of our ambitious growth plans. Brooks has outstanding brand recognition among our trade audience in the ROI and particularly the key Greater Dublin area. This acquisition, in conjunction with the four established Murdocks merchants in Dublin, has cemented our presence in a key trading market. The appointments of Peter and Brendan will drive collaboration across the two brands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With 26 locations across Northern Ireland and the Republic Of Ireland and more due to open in 2025, we will continue to have a focus on organic growth and further acquisitions. The four appointments draw on unrivalled industry knowledge to catapult us to the next phase of growth, driving further customer acquisition.