The first province-wide public transport strike in eight years is set to cause havoc among businesses and schools on Friday, with buses and trains across NI grinding to a halt.

TransLink bus and train drivers from Unite, GMB and SIPTU trade unions are taking 24-hour strike action from midnight on Thursday until midnight Friday in pursuit of what they say is a "cost of living pay increase".

The strike is the first to occur on bus and rail since 2015. Unions have rejected what they said was a pay freeze equivalent to a 11 per cent real-terms pay cut, after inflation.

Education Authority support staff - including yellow school bus drivers - are also taking part in a 24-hour strike in the same period on Friday over "chronic law pay".

A Translink Metro bus in Belfast City centre. All three public transport unions are to strike over pay for 24 hours on Friday, which is expected to cause severe disruption to the hospitality and retail sectors as well as schools.

(Tuesday this week also saw major disruption to schools across NI with the four main teaching unions striking until noon in pursuit of a pay rise to bring them into line with GB.)

But Retail NI and Hospitality Ulster have warned that public transport strikes before Christmas – more are expected – could have a devastating impact on members; many of them are still recovering from the pandemic and are struggling with the cost of living crisis and high inflation."This strike could not have come on a worse day for the retail and hospitality sectors," said Retail NI CEO Glyn Roberts in a joint statement. "With no buses or trains running, our members' staff will face significant challenges reaching their workplace and likewise consumers will have limited travel options to shop and socialise.

“This Christmas will be make or break for so many independent retailers and hospitality businesses and the last thing they need is a transport strike”.The Education Authority (EA) said Translink has warned that there will be no train or bus services from Ulsterbus, Goldliner, Metro or Glider operating on Friday. EA warned of "significant disruption to school transport in particular" as well as disruption to some school meals and cleaning services and the availability of Classroom Assistants. Over 57,000 children who hold bus passes will be impacted.

But Niall McNally, regional organiser for SIPTU’s membership in Translink, said the onus was on the Secretary of State to improve public sector funding.

"The behaviour of Chris Heaton-Harris in this is effectively damaging the very fabric of Northern Irish society, behaving almost like an arsonist with regard to public finances here," he said. "We cannot allow working people to be used as pawns in his political wranglings with the DUP."

Mr Heaton Harris has said the best way of dealing with the many unions striking over pay is for the DUP to return to Stormont and restore the assembly, which is currently in abeyance due to a dispute over the NI Protocol and post-Brexit trade restrictions.But Mr McNally said that this was "a cop out".

He added: "Quite frankly, I think he is the de facto direct ruler. He has already intervened in other areas of Northern Ireland with legislation and funding. The Presbyterian church just came out and made this point for example about [the NIO's role] in same sex marriage sex legislation and abortion."Otherwise, there will be [strike] escalation in December, probably moving into January and a more generalised response in January across pieces."

GMB regional organiser Peter Macklin said the unions had written to Mr Heaton Harris several weeks ago but had not even received an acknowledgement letter."I think he has a total disregard for this region," he said. "He is prepared to let it turn into some sort of dystopian wasteland rather than release much needed, essential funding."A spokesperson for the Department for Infrastructure said it fully respects the rights of trade unions to take action, but added that its budget does not currently cover all of its costs.