Bus operator Stagecoach has ordered another 16 state-of-the-art zero-emission vehicles from Ballymena manufacturer Wrightbus for London.

The battery electric double deck buses will be rolled out across the capital and supports Stagecoach’s strategy to have a zero-emission bus fleet across all of its operations by 2035.

It comes on the back of an order the operator placed with the Northern Ireland-based firm last year for 48 of the StreetDeck Electroliner buses.

Wrightbus has also recently secured a new order to deliver 87 buses for Arriva which will be operated in London.

All of the buses are being manufactured at Wrightbus’s headquarters in Ballymena, supporting hundreds of new high-skilled jobs to help level up and grow the economy.

Jean-Marc Gales, CEO at Wrightbus, said: "We have the climate and the technology to drive fundamental change in the energy sector, and position ourselves as a world-leader in delivering zero-emission buses.

“This latest order represents another significant step and we are proud to work alongside Stagecoach to achieve these goals. As well as being good for the environment, these buses will also ensure passengers enjoy cleaner, greener journeys.”

Sam Greer, chief operating officer for Stagecoach, said: "We're proud to be working with Wrightbus in bringing this exciting technology to the streets of London, as we target a fully zero-emissions vehicle fleet."

Wrightbus has been at the forefront of the movement to decarbonise public transport across the UK and Ireland with the Electroliner alongside its world-first hydrogen double deck, the StreetDeck Hydroliner.