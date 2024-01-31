Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northern Ireland Business Brexit Working Group has urged the UK and EU to adopt ‘a laser-like focus on business engagement’ following the prospective restoration of the NI Executive and Assembly.

In a statement the 14 Northern Ireland-based industry bodies, which include CBI NI, Dairy Council, FSB, Hospitality Ulster and Manufacturing NI, called for help ‘to adjust’ following the news of further changes to Northern Ireland’s post Brexit trading arrangements.

Welcoming a focus on GB suppliers and a reduction in checks, they explained: “As a collaboration of 14 industry bodies, we welcome indications that further progress has been made in respect of the post Brexit trading arrangements between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

"On the face of it, mitigations against the long-term challenges of regulatory divergence, a dedicated focus on GB suppliers and a further reduction in checks are particularly welcome.

“It continues to be our shared aspiration that the arrangements, as they continue to evolve, will deliver a unique platform that unlocks economic growth and investment. We will take time to study the detail, consider its practical implications and what it means for our members day-to-day.

“We encourage the UK and EU to adopt a laser-like focus on business engagement with a constructive, solutions-focussed approach to help firms adjust to any new arrangements.”

