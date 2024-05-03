Northern Ireland business heroes gear up for the UK final of FSB’s Celebrating Small Business Awards
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) recognised the brightest and best entrepreneurs from Northern Ireland at the FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards 2024.
The next stop for this year’s winners from Northern Ireland, who spanned a diverse spectrum, from logistics to environmental street furniture, is the UK grand final at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens on Thursday, May 9, where they will compete for the top honours.
From sustainability to innovation, family businesses to start-ups, all the winners were honoured for their achievements over the last 12 months as they came together to, not only receive their awards, but to inspire one another for the year ahead.
Now in its 50th year, FSB stands proud as the UK’s largest membership organisation for small businesses and the self-employed, and these awards help highlight the invaluable contributions made by these businesses to the UK economy and champions their journey as entrepreneurs.
The Self-Employed / Freelancer Award was won by Sinéad Lunny of Vocalis Public Speaking, she said: “I am delighted to receive the Self-Employed Award. Being a sole trader can sometimes be stressful, and you can feel isolated, but FSB has supported me from the outset and have always been there with advice and assistance when I need it.
“I work tremendously hard to maintain high-quality services enabling me to build an amazing portfolio of clients over the past seven years. The award gives me the platform to reach out to organisations that may not have heard of Vocalis Public Speaking and share what we do to gain further reach. Thank you for the recognition, FSB!”
Roisin McAliskey, FSB’s development manager, explained: “Small businesses in Northern Ireland employ more people than large businesses and the public sector combined, making up the backbone of our economy. Despite their massive contribution, we so rarely celebrate the achievements of our small businesses, and so it was a pleasure to give our winners the recognition they deserve.
“The level of innovation and resilience on display was exceptional. Not only have these entrepreneurs created something unique through their business, but their innovation and resilience fuel employment. So many also go well beyond their operational requirements to support their local communities, whether through charitable work or other means. We are looking forward to the UK finals in May, where our winners from Northern Ireland will be cheering each other on.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.