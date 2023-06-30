Northern Ireland business leader, Tina McKenzie has been appointed to the Board of the Ireland Funds.

Staffline Ireland CEO and chair of policy and advocacy for the FSB joins an illustrious group of accomplished international businesspeople who provide strategic leadership, direction and insight to the global philanthropic network which has been operating since 1976.

Speaking about Ms McKenzie’s appointment the executive director of the Ireland Funds Board, Siobhán Gallagher, said: "We are thrilled that Tina McKenzie is joining our dedicated team of board directors. With an unwavering commitment to our mission and a wealth of expertise in her field, Tina brings invaluable insights and leadership to our organisation.

Tina McKenzie MBE pictured during a strategy session at the Annual Ireland Funds Conference, June 23 2023

“As we continue to expand our impact and reach, Tina's passion for making a positive difference in the world aligns perfectly with our goals. Together, we will work tirelessly to empower communities, drive meaningful change, and create a brighter future for people across the island of Ireland.”

Responding to her appointment to the Board, Tina McKenzie, CEO of Staffline Ireland, explained: “I am proud to join the Ireland Funds Board at a pivotal time for Ireland and indeed the Irish Diaspora right across the world. This global philanthropic network has worked hard over many years to support peace as well as promoting culture, education and community development here too. I have visited many of the organisations that have benefited from the vital support of the Ireland Funds and seen first-hand it’s transformative impact on people and communities.

“I am excited and deeply motivated to work with my colleagues on the board, each of who share a steadfast commitment to building on our peace process and to cultivate new opportunities for our young people In Ireland, helping them achieve their hopes and ambitions.”