Northern Ireland business leader, Tina McKenzie, has been awarded an MBE in the King’s inaugural Birthday Honours for Services to the Economy in Northern Ireland.

Tina McKenzie is chief executive of Staffline Ireland and Chair of Policy and Advocacy for the Federation of Small Businesses.

Speaking about her award, Tina McKenzie said: “I am delighted to have been awarded an MBE in the inaugural Birthday Honours of His Majesty King Charles III.

“This is a great honour which I regard as recognition of the huge contribution that the teams at both Staffline Ireland and the Federation of Small Businesses have made in supporting and advancing the economy in Northern Ireland. I am proud and privileged to have such great support, and that it has been recognised in this way by His Majesty the King.”

Congratulating Tina on her award, Roger Pollen, head of FSB Northern Ireland, added: “The first time I met Tina, I saw someone who would be a great achiever in her own right, but who also had a generosity of spirit that brings others along with her.

“She is a relentless ‘force of nature’ who has been recognised repeatedly throughout Northern Ireland as a true business leader, but who has also done a myriad of smaller, almost unseen interventions to assist many others.

“She has made so much public effort to bring about change that will benefit the wider economy, with a relentless focus on the barriers to growth, for which this Award is well-deserved recognition.”