Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northern Ireland business leader, Tina McKenzie, has received an MBE for her outstanding contributions to the Northern Irish economy.

CEO of Staffline Recruitment Ireland and a distinguished figure in the local business community, Tina was awarded the prestigious Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) during a special service at Buckingham Palace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The investiture ceremony took place on January 31 where Mrs McKenzie received the honour from HRH The Princess Royal.

Tina McKenzie receives an MBE for Services to the Northern Irish Economy from HRH The Princess Royal

Tina McKenzie is renowned for her exceptional leadership and dedication to fostering economic growth in Northern Ireland. She played a pivotal role in shaping the business landscape of the region, particularly throughout the turbulent times of Brexit negotiations, Covid-19 pandemic and surging living costs.

The MBE, bestowed upon Mrs. McKenzie in recognition of her services to the Northern Irish economy, serves as a testament to her remarkable achievements and the positive impact she has had on both the business sector and the broader community.

Upon receiving the MBE, Tina McKenzie expressed her gratitude, stating: "I am truly honoured and humbled to receive this recognition. It is a testament to the collective efforts of the teams in Staffline Recruitment and the Federation of Small Businesses, as well as the support of my wonderful family. I am deeply committed to continuing our work in driving economic prosperity and making a positive impact in the region."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tina has previously served as the European Ambassador for Women’s Entrepreneurship Day and is currently the Honorary Consul to Finland in Northern Ireland. She currently Chairs the Policy and Advocacy Board of the Federation of Small Businesses, the largest business organisation in the UK. She also recently joined the Ireland Funds Global Board.