‘We call on everyone in society to do all they can to defuse the situation before more people get hurt and Northern Ireland’s reputation as a good place to work and do business is damaged’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland’s leading business organisations and the Irish Congress of Trade Unions have come together through the Labour Relations Agency to condemn the racist attacks and unrest in Belfast in recent days.

Gordon Milligan, chair of the Labour Relations Agency, said: “The CBI, NI Chamber of Commerce, Federation of Small Businesses, Institute of Directors, and Manufacturing NI utterly condemn the racist attacks and civil unrest that has been taking place in Belfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is completely unacceptable that businesses and their employees are being attacked and livelihoods ruined. We call on everyone in society to do all they can to defuse the situation before more people get hurt and Northern Ireland’s reputation as a good place to work and do business is damaged.”

Owner Abdelkader Mohamad Al Alloush outside his destroyed Sham Supermarket on Donegall Road in Belfast

ICTU assistant secretary, Gerry Murphy, continued: “The trade union movement stands in solidarity with all workers and their friends and families who have been attacked or feel threatened by these racist attacks.

"We demand an immediate end to this mindless thuggery. Everyone has a right to live and work in peace, without fear about their safety at home, at work, or in the community. I welcome the support from business and employers’ condemnation of this intolerable situation.”

Both the business and trade union representative bodies reaffirmed their commitments as set out in the Joint Declaration of Protection for Dignity at Work and Inclusive Working Environment agreed in 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile Alan Lowry, FSB’s Northern Ireland policy chair also hit out at the ‘hideous attacks' adding they ‘are a disgrace’.

Mr Lowry added: “The scenes of destruction and hideous attacks on businesses in Belfast are a disgrace. There is absolutely no excuse for it. The intimidation, racist attacks and assaults on police are utterly contemptible and should be condemned.

“Business owners and their employees should be able to operate free from threats and intimidation, sustaining jobs and breathing life into town and city centre economies. It is disgusting to see what happened to some of the businesses in Belfast which have been devastated by rioting and arson attacks, and their owners left questioning whether they can even go on. All right-thinking people will stand in solidarity with those business owners.