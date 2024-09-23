Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Representatives from Denroy, Queens University, Eakin Healthcare, Kainos and NIE Networks are set to speak at a Fringe Event hosted by Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NI Chamber) and Queen’s University, Belfast

Representatives from Denroy, Queen’s University, Eakin Healthcare, Kainos and NIE Networks are set to speak at a Fringe Event hosted by Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NI Chamber) and Queen’s University, Belfast this evening.

​There they will directly address Labour party members, ministers and MPs, including NI Secretary of State Hilary Benn MP, focusing on a range of priorities including business competitiveness, international trade, net-zero and access to labour and skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The business leaders will also discuss the practical application of the Windsor Framework and how the UK and EU can work together to meet common challenges like food and energy security.

Suzanne Wylie, chief executive, NI Chamber joins a delegation from Northern Ireland including representatives from Denroy, Queens University, Eakin Healthcare, Kainos and NIE Networks to speak at a Fringe Event hosted by Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NI Chamber) and Queen’s University, Belfast

Speaking from Liverpool Suzanne Wylie, chief executive, NI Chamber said: “Northern Ireland is a region of the UK with a wealth of untapped economic potential, which can only be realised with the right policy interventions from both Westminster and Stormont.

“This event will focus on how we can maximise the region’s strengths especially in sectors like aerospace, green industries, tech, advanced manufacturing and health & life sciences, among others.

“It is a significant and very high-profile opportunity, which we are using to present the government with new ideas and genuine solutions to the challenges facing businesses in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ultimately, we want to see more intensive partnership between political decision makers and the business community, developing a shared understanding of collective challenges and encouraging better coordination, collaboration and decision making in pursuit of economic growth.”

​Professor Sir Ian Greer, president and vice chancellor, Queen’s University, Belfast, added: “Universities are central to a thriving society and economy and Queen’s ranks as one of the leading universities in the UK for entrepreneurial impact.

"Our economic impact is over £3 billion each year, with an 8:1 benefit:cost ratio for the UK economy. It is essential we attract and retain graduate talent in Northern Ireland.

"This is essential to deliver on government plans to grow our economy through innovation and skills, therefore, we want to work with Government to develop a strategic approach to achieve this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are delighted to be partnering with NI Chamber to deliver the ‘Mission: Business Growth’ fringe event at this year’s Labour Conference.

"We will be setting out key business priorities to unlock growth, as identified in NI Chamber’s business-led manifesto, published earlier this year.