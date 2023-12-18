Jeremy Biggerstaff brings over 27 years of experience and expertise in the business management and software development industry, having held key leadership roles in renowned companies such as Flint Studios and UTV plc

Northern Ireland business management solutions provider, Pinnacle has announce the appointment of Jeremy Biggerstaff as its new managing director.

The senior executive appointment comes as the Belfast firm, now celebrating its 30th year of business, continues to realise ambitious plans for growth. The company recently acquired five businesses in a period of just 14 months, including Belfast-based Flint Studios – a web solutions and digital transformation software agency.

Jeremy Biggerstaff brings over 27 years of experience and expertise in the business management and software development industry, having held key leadership roles in renowned companies such as Flint Studios and UTV plc. He is also a Chartered member of the Institute of Directors. His extensive background positions him as a valuable asset to Pinnacle's leadership team, especially as the company expands its service provision to include advanced web solutions and web integration to drive digital transformation and business automation for its customers.

Belfast firm, Pinnacle has appointed Jeremy Biggerstaff as its new managing director

The new managing director appointment coincides with the esteemed James Spencer, who has admirably served as managing director for 22 years, stepping back to focus on driving acquisitions.

Expressing gratitude, Jeremy said: "Under James' leadership, Pinnacle has achieved remarkable growth and expanded its operations significantly. Without his enormous contribution, Pinnacle would not be the thriving company it is today.

"I feel privileged to be taking on the challenge of delivering our ambitious plans for further growth. Having formerly served as Business Development Manager at Pinnacle many years ago, this move feels like a return home at a very exciting time for the business."

Pictured are James Spencer, director of acquisitions, Jeremy Biggerstaff, new managing director and Ken Montgomery, executive chairman and founder of Pinnacle. Jeremy's appointment comes as the Belfast firm, now celebrating its 30th year of business, continues to realise ambitious plans for growth

Acknowledging James Spencer's continued involvement, he added: "While James is stepping back from his role as MD, we are delighted he will continue to offer Pinnacle the benefit of his experience by focusing on acquisitions”.

Ken Montgomery, executive chairman and founder of Pinnacle, explained: "Jeremy brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of our industry. His leadership skills and strategic vision align seamlessly with Pinnacle's commitment to its people as well as delivering quality business management software solutions that transform our customers’ performance.

“We are confident that under Jeremy's guidance, coupled with well-established and talented board of directors, will elevate a great company together. We extend our gratitude to James Spencer for his exceptional leadership and look forward to the exciting chapter that Jeremy will lead us into."

Pinnacle, with a workforce of over 200 employees across the UK and Ireland, specialises in providing Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and accounting software solutions along with Managed IT Services. The company's recent acquisitions of web development, integration and hosting expertise fortifies its position as a one-stop-shop for end-to-end digital transformation services.

"I am honoured to join Pinnacle and lead the company into its next phase of growth," added Jeremy. "I am excited to collaborate with the talented team at Pinnacle to further strengthen our market position, drive innovation, and deliver exceptional solutions to our customers. I am grateful for the trust placed in me, and I look forward to working closely with our team, customers, and partners to achieve new heights of success."