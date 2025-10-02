NORTHERN IRELAND BUSINESSES ASKED TO SHAPE AI FUTURE IN NEW SURVEY
The results aim to help local bodies and policymakers make more informed decisions on training, support, and funding for Northern Ireland businesses.
- The survey is open to all businesses in Northern Ireland. From those embedding AI into products and services, to those experimenting informally, to those not using AI at all.
- It takes 9–11 minutes to complete and is fully anonymised, with results due in late 2025.
- Responses will be aggregated into a public report to provide decision-makers with a clearer picture of AI adoption, gaps, and opportunities across NI’s 80,000+ SMEs and larger firms.
AI adoption is accelerating worldwide, but Northern Ireland lacks clear data on how businesses outside the AI sector itself are using (or avoiding) the technology. Previous studies have focused on AI producers; this survey aims to capture the real-world state of adoption, skills, and barriers across the wider economy.
Martin Naughton, Managing Director at Galvia Digital commented:
“I’ve worked with over 450+ businesses over the past few years, guiding them towards Digital Transformation. The common thread businesses keep telling us they need clarity, guidance, and practical support to navigate AI.
“By taking part in this survey, they can ensure their voice is heard in shaping how funding, policy, and training are directed in Northern Ireland.”
Clare Guinness, CEO of Belfast Chamber, added:
“Artificial Intelligence is already reshaping industries across the world, and Northern Ireland must be ready to seize the opportunities and address the challenges it brings.
“This survey is a vital step in helping us understand where our business community stands on AI today, and where support is most needed. We encourage every business - no matter your size or sector - to take a few minutes to complete it and help shape the future of our economy.”
Businesses can complete the survey online here: https://wkf.ms/45VdCDw. The survey closes on 24th October 2025.