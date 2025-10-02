NORTHERN IRELAND BUSINESSES ASKED TO SHAPE AI FUTURE IN NEW SURVEY

By aoife keely
Contributor
Published 2nd Oct 2025, 12:12 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2025, 08:40 BST
A new survey launched by Galvia Digital in collaboration with Belfast Chamber, and with input provided by officials from the Department for the Economy, is calling on businesses of all sizes to share how they are (or aren’t) using AI.

The results aim to help local bodies and policymakers make more informed decisions on training, support, and funding for Northern Ireland businesses.

Most Popular
  • The survey is open to all businesses in Northern Ireland. From those embedding AI into products and services, to those experimenting informally, to those not using AI at all.
  • It takes 9–11 minutes to complete and is fully anonymised, with results due in late 2025.
  • Responses will be aggregated into a public report to provide decision-makers with a clearer picture of AI adoption, gaps, and opportunities across NI’s 80,000+ SMEs and larger firms.

AI adoption is accelerating worldwide, but Northern Ireland lacks clear data on how businesses outside the AI sector itself are using (or avoiding) the technology. Previous studies have focused on AI producers; this survey aims to capture the real-world state of adoption, skills, and barriers across the wider economy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A new survey launched by Galvia Digital in collaboration with Belfast Chamber, and with input provided by officials from the Department for the Economy, is calling on businesses of all sizes to share how they are (or aren’t) using AI.placeholder image
A new survey launched by Galvia Digital in collaboration with Belfast Chamber, and with input provided by officials from the Department for the Economy, is calling on businesses of all sizes to share how they are (or aren’t) using AI.

Martin Naughton, Managing Director at Galvia Digital commented:

“I’ve worked with over 450+ businesses over the past few years, guiding them towards Digital Transformation. The common thread businesses keep telling us they need clarity, guidance, and practical support to navigate AI.

“By taking part in this survey, they can ensure their voice is heard in shaping how funding, policy, and training are directed in Northern Ireland.”

Clare Guinness, CEO of Belfast Chamber, added:

AI in Northern Ireland Businesses: Readiness and adoption surveyplaceholder image
AI in Northern Ireland Businesses: Readiness and adoption survey

“Artificial Intelligence is already reshaping industries across the world, and Northern Ireland must be ready to seize the opportunities and address the challenges it brings.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This survey is a vital step in helping us understand where our business community stands on AI today, and where support is most needed. We encourage every business - no matter your size or sector - to take a few minutes to complete it and help shape the future of our economy.”

Businesses can complete the survey online here: https://wkf.ms/45VdCDw. The survey closes on 24th October 2025.

Related topics:Northern Ireland
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice